Nintendo reveals cast and release date for live-action Legend of Zelda movie

Following the announcement of the live-action “The Legend of Zelda” movie a couple of years ago, Nintendo producer Shigeru Miyamoto took to the company’s social media accounts to finally reveal the actors playing Zelda and Link in this long-awaited film.

According to a post on X, in the live-action “The Legend of Zelda” movie, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, and Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” writes Miyamoto.

Bragason was born in 2004 and is known for her roles in the BBC One series “Three Girls” (2017) and “The Jetty” (2024). She also appeared in the Disney+ show “Renegade Nell” (2024) and the movie “The Radleys.”

Ainsworth was born in 2008 and is known for playing Miles in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020), William in Disney’s “Flora & Ulysses” (2021), and voicing Pinocchio in Disney’s live-action remake.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027, four years after the release of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

The Zelda movie is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with Nintendo covering more than 50% of the financing. Sony will handle the worldwide theatrical distribution.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” Miyamoto said in a statement on X a couple of years ago. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

This live-action project follows the success of “Detective Pikachu” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” as Nintendo expands beyond console and smartphone games into merchandise, theme parks, and now movies.