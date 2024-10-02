The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 sounds like a major level up

As successful as The Super Mario Bros. Movie was for Illumination and Nintendo, it just barely scratched the surface of the long-running video game franchise. In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Keegan-Michael Key, who voiced Toad in the movie, made it clear that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will significantly expand the world of the film franchise.

“One thing I can say about the second movie,” Key said, “is that it’s a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world. They’re going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it’s been very exciting so far.”

There were plenty of Easter eggs in the first movie, but it was also an origin story of sorts, so we had to spend time getting to know the characters and their backstories. That clearly won’t be the case for the sequel, which should open the door to all sorts of fun additions.

“I feel like what they’ve done creatively is they’ve really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we’re going to meet some new folks,” Key added, though he didn’t share any specifics. “We’re going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story’s laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing.”

While there were plenty of cameos from the wider Nintendo canon in the first Mario movie, from Donkey Kong and Funky Kong to Kamek and King Bob-omb, there are still heaps of characters we did not get to meet. Personally, I’m rooting for at least one of Wario or Waluigi to make their big screen debut in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is set to hit theaters on April 3rd, 2026. There’s also a live-action Legend of Zelda movie in the works from director Wes Ball and co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures.