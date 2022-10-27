New on Paramount Plus: Best movies, shows, and sports (November 2022)

If you’re a fan of sports, few services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else new on Paramount Plus in October 2022.
For kids, Paramount Plus has a new Blue’s Clues movie and a new Transformers animated TV series. For adults, Sylvester Stallone stars in Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, Tulsa King, which sees a New York mafia capo (Stallone) exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
New on Paramount Plus in November 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 11/11: Transformers: EarthSpark premiere
- 11/13: Tulsa King premiere
- 11/13: MTV Europe Music Awards
- 11/18: Blue’s Big City Adventure premiere
- 11/24: Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere
- 11/25: Fantasy Football premiere
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 11/1 & 11/2: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/2: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Playoff – Tigre vs. Racing
- 11/3: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/3: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 6
- 11/4 & 11/18: Combate Global MMA Action
- 11/5: College Football on CBS – Air Force vs. Navy
- 11/5: SEC on CBS – Tennessee @ Georgia
- 11/6: NFL ON CBS Week 9 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio
- 11/6: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 11/6: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Chelsea
- 11/6: Argentina Trofeo de Campeones – Boca Juniors vs. TBD
- 11/7: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw
- 11/7: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw
- 11/12: SEC on CBS Doubleheader
- 11/13: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
- 11/13: SailGP Competition
- 11/13: Serie A – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan
- 11/13: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina
- 11/13: Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio
- 11/13: Brasileirão Série A Final Matchday
- 11/19: STIHL Timbersports
- 11/19: SEC on CBS
- 11/19: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- 11/20: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 11/20: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/24: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Buffalo @ Detroit
- 11/25: College Football on CBS – Utah State @ Boise State
- 11/25: SEC on CBS – Arkansas @ Missouri
- 11/26: SEC on CBS
- 11/27: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
- 11/27: Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness
- Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout November: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout November: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout November: Scottish Premiership Competition
- Every Tuesday: INSIDE THE NFL new episode
Streaming November 1
- 2 Days In The Valley
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol
- A Walk on the Moon
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Anita
- Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
- Basic Instinct
- Basic Instinct Director’s Cut
- Becoming Jane
- Black Rain
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Christmas in Compton
- Clueless
- Coach Carter
- Coffy
- Cool World
- Cousins
- Crimson Tide
- Dear White People
- Down to Earth
- Dr. No
- Flight
- Footloose
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- From Russia with Love
- Funny Face
- Gladiator
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- High Fidelity
- Hot Rod
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- In & Out
- Into the Wild
- Jackie Chan’s Project A
- Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- License to Kill
- Like a Boss
- Love, Rosie
- Madonna: Truth Or Dare
- Malena
- Men at Work
- Men, Women & Children
- Miami Blues
- Minority Report
- Monster Trucks
- Mousehunt
- My Fair Lady
- Naked Gun
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Nick of Time
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Primal Fear
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Ride Like a Girl
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- Salvador
- Save the Last Dance
- School of Rock
- Scrooged
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sliver
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Something Wild
- Son of Rambow
- Split (vii
- Starship Troopers
- Stop-Loss
- Strictly Ballroom
- Super 8
- The Back-up Plan
- The Barefoot Contessa
- The Big Country
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Doors
- The Great Gatsby
- The Heart of the Game
- The Italian Job
- The Madness of King George
- The Mexican
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- The Professional
- The Relic
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Three Amigos
- The Train
- The Warriors
- The Weather Man
- The Words
- Things We Lost In The Fire
- Titanic
- Top Five
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Trekkies 2
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Vice
- Without a Paddle
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zoolander
Streaming November 2
- Cujo
Streaming November 3
- Licorice Pizza
Streaming November 9
- The Challenge (Season 36)
Streaming November 11
- The Greatest @Home Videos
Streaming November 14
- Trial by Fire
Streaming November 15
- The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 – 22)
Streaming November 16
- Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special
- The Casagrandes (Season 2)
Streaming November 17
- Pickled
Streaming November 23
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
- Top Elf (Season 2)
Streaming November 24
- The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Streaming November 25
- Frosty Returns
Streaming November 26
- Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire
- Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe
Streaming November 29
- Reindeer in Here
Streaming November 30
- Sun Records (Season 1)
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for November 2022.
New on Paramount Plus in October 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 10/6: Monster High The Movie premiere
- 10/7: Significant Other premiere
- 10/11: Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere
- 10/20: Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere
- 10/27: Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
- Sundays: New episodes of SEAL Team
- Tuesdays: New episodes of Inside the NFL
- Wednesdays: New episodes of Ink Master
- Thursdays: New Episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 10/1: College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force
- 10/1: SEC on CBS – Alabama @ Arkansas
- 10/1: Serie A – Inter Milan vs. Roma
- 10/1 & 10/2: NWSL Regular Season Final Matchday
- 10/2: NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 10/4 & 10/5: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/6: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/6: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/8: We Need to Talk
- 10/8: SEC on CBS Doubleheader
- 10/8: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
- 10/9: NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)
- 10/9: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rattler Days
- 10/11 & 10/12: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/13: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/13: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/15: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ridge Rider Days
- 10/15: Beyond Limits: Racing Toward History
- 10/15: SEC on CBS
- 10/16: NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader featuring Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (check local listings)
- 10/17: 2022 Ballon d’Or Ceremony
- 10/18-10/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition
- 10/22: SEC on CBS
- 10/23: NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)
- 10/23: SailGP
- 10/23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli
- 10/23: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final Matchday
- 10/25 & 10/26: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/27: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/27: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/29: SEC on CBS – Florida vs. Georgia
- 10/29: NWSL Championship
- 10/30: NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)
- 10/30: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Season Recap Show
- Throughout October: NWSL Playoffs
- Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout October: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout October: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout October: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout October: Combate Global MMA Action
Streaming October 1
- Angel Heart
- Annihilation
- Bloodrunners
- Burnt Offerings
- Cursed
- Domestic Disturbance
- Event Horizon
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jennifer’s Body
- Monster High: 13 Wishes
- Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1
- Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion
- Monster High: Friday Night Frights
- Monster High: Fright On!
- Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
- Monster High: Haunted
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection
- Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
- Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
- Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
- Phantoms
- Shutter Island
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Addams Family
- The Devil Inside
- The Hole
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Unraveling
- The Woman in Black
- V for Vengeance
Streaming October 2
- East New York series premiere
- The Equalizer Season 3 premiere
Streaming October 3
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
- 7 Days to Vegas
- 11:55
- A Christmas Solo
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
- Advantageous
- Among Ravens
- Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
- Another Time
- Beat Street
- Big House
- Bridge and Tunnel
- Buddymoon
- Catch Me If You Can
- Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
- Christmas Kid
- Colewell
- Colors of Heaven
- Cosmos
- Daylight Savings
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- End of Sentence
- Enemy At the Gates
- Falcon Song
- Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
- Fire In The Sky
- Fist of Fury
- Flashdance
- Fruitvale Station
- Going to Brazil
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Hackers
- Hal King
- Hearts and Bones
- Hickey
- Hit By Lightning
- Hondo
- Hustle & Flow
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
- Magnum Opus
- Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
- Mean Girls
- Murder Bury Win
- My True Fairytale
- Necropath
- No Alternative
- Old School
- Panic
- Patriot Games
- Psychopomp
- Road Trip
- Ryde
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Shane
- Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
- Silverado
- Social Animals (ii)
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Summer Rental
- The Babymoon
- The Curator
- The Dictator
- The Divorce Party
- The Dustwalker
- The Harimaya Bridge
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Monster Squad
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Woman in Red
- Tootsie
- Two for Joy
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
- Universal Soldier: The Return
- Valley Girl
- Vanilla Sky
- Vincent and Theo
- Visioneers
- Wargames
- What’s Love Got to Do with It
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- You’re in Charge
Streaming October 5
- Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
- Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)
- The Real Love Boat series premiere
Streaming October 7
- Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
- Fire Country series premiere
- S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
- Significant Other
Streaming October 9
- NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
Streaming October 10
- Noah
Streaming October 11
- Where the Scary Things Are
Streaming October 12
- Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
- YO! MTV Maps premiere
Streaming October 17
- The Grudge
Streaming October 19
- Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Streaming October 20
- Torn Hearts
Streaming October 21
- Blacklight
Streaming October 26
- 16 and Pregnant (Season 6)
Streaming October 31
- Unhuman
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for October 2022. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.