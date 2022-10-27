New on Paramount Plus: Best movies, shows, and sports (November 2022)

If you’re a fan of sports, few services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else new on Paramount Plus in October 2022.

For kids, Paramount Plus has a new Blue’s Clues movie and a new Transformers animated TV series. For adults, Sylvester Stallone stars in Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, Tulsa King, which sees a New York mafia capo (Stallone) exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

New on Paramount Plus in November 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

11/11: Transformers: EarthSpark premiere

11/13: Tulsa King premiere

11/13: MTV Europe Music Awards

11/18: Blue’s Big City Adventure premiere

11/24: Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere

11/25: Fantasy Football premiere

Sports on Paramount Plus

11/1 & 11/2: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/2: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Playoff – Tigre vs. Racing

11/3: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/3: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 6

11/4 & 11/18: Combate Global MMA Action

11/5: College Football on CBS – Air Force vs. Navy

11/5: SEC on CBS – Tennessee @ Georgia

11/6: NFL ON CBS Week 9 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio

11/6: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

11/6: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

11/6: Argentina Trofeo de Campeones – Boca Juniors vs. TBD

11/7: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

11/7: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Playoffs Draw

11/12: SEC on CBS Doubleheader

11/13: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)

11/13: SailGP Competition

11/13: Serie A – Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

11/13: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

11/13: Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio

11/13: Brasileirão Série A Final Matchday

11/19: STIHL Timbersports

11/19: SEC on CBS

11/19: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester United

11/20: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

11/20: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/24: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Buffalo @ Detroit

11/25: College Football on CBS – Utah State @ Boise State

11/25: SEC on CBS – Arkansas @ Missouri

11/26: SEC on CBS

11/27: NFL on CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

11/27: Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness

Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout November: Italian Serie A Competition

Throughout November: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout November: Scottish Premiership Competition

Every Tuesday: INSIDE THE NFL new episode

Streaming November 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol

A Walk on the Moon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Anita

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director’s Cut

Becoming Jane

Black Rain

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Christmas in Compton

Clueless

Coach Carter

Coffy

Cool World

Cousins

Crimson Tide

Dear White People

Down to Earth

Dr. No

Flight

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Funny Face

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

High Fidelity

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

License to Kill

Like a Boss

Love, Rosie

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Malena

Men at Work

Men, Women & Children

Miami Blues

Minority Report

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

My Fair Lady

Naked Gun

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Ride Like a Girl

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Salvador

Save the Last Dance

School of Rock

Scrooged

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sliver

Snoopy, Come Home

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Split (vii

Starship Troopers

Stop-Loss

Strictly Ballroom

Super 8

The Back-up Plan

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Doors

The Great Gatsby

The Heart of the Game

The Italian Job

The Madness of King George

The Mexican

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Sum of All Fears

The Three Amigos

The Train

The Warriors

The Weather Man

The Words

Things We Lost In The Fire

Titanic

Top Five

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Trekkies 2

Under the Tuscan Sun

Vice

Without a Paddle

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zoolander

Streaming November 2

Cujo

Streaming November 3

Licorice Pizza

Streaming November 9

The Challenge (Season 36)

Streaming November 11

The Greatest @Home Videos

Streaming November 14

Trial by Fire

Streaming November 15

The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 – 22)

Streaming November 16

Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special

The Casagrandes (Season 2)

Streaming November 17

Pickled

Streaming November 23

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas Special

Top Elf (Season 2)

Streaming November 24

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Streaming November 25

Frosty Returns

Streaming November 26

Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe

Streaming November 29

Reindeer in Here

Streaming November 30

Sun Records (Season 1)

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for November 2022.

New on Paramount Plus in October 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

10/6: Monster High The Movie premiere

10/7: Significant Other premiere

10/11: Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere

10/20: Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere

10/27: Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes

Sundays: New episodes of SEAL Team

Tuesdays: New episodes of Inside the NFL

Wednesdays: New episodes of Ink Master

Thursdays: New Episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Sports on Paramount Plus

10/1: College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force

10/1: SEC on CBS – Alabama @ Arkansas

10/1: Serie A – Inter Milan vs. Roma

10/1 & 10/2: NWSL Regular Season Final Matchday

10/2: NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/4 & 10/5: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 3

10/6: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 3

10/6: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 3

10/8: We Need to Talk

10/8: SEC on CBS Doubleheader

10/8: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus

10/9: NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)

10/9: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rattler Days

10/11 & 10/12: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4

10/13: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 4

10/13: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 4

10/15: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ridge Rider Days

10/15: Beyond Limits: Racing Toward History

10/15: SEC on CBS

10/16: NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader featuring Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (check local listings)

10/17: 2022 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

10/18-10/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition

10/22: SEC on CBS

10/23: NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)

10/23: SailGP

10/23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli

10/23: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final Matchday

10/25 & 10/26: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 5

10/27: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5

10/27: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 5

10/29: SEC on CBS – Florida vs. Georgia

10/29: NWSL Championship

10/30: NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)

10/30: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Season Recap Show

Throughout October: NWSL Playoffs

Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout October: Italian Serie A Competition

Throughout October: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition

Throughout October: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition

Throughout October: Combate Global MMA Action

Streaming October 1

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Bloodrunners

Burnt Offerings

Cursed

Domestic Disturbance

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Jennifer’s Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Unraveling

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance

Streaming October 2

East New York series premiere

The Equalizer Season 3 premiere

Streaming October 3

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something’s Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Streaming October 5

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)

The Real Love Boat series premiere

Streaming October 7

Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere

Fire Country series premiere

S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere

Significant Other

Streaming October 9

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere

Streaming October 10

Noah

Streaming October 11

Where the Scary Things Are

Streaming October 12

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)

YO! MTV Maps premiere

Streaming October 17

The Grudge

Streaming October 19

Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Streaming October 20

Torn Hearts

Streaming October 21

Blacklight

Streaming October 26

16 and Pregnant (Season 6)

Streaming October 31

Unhuman

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for October 2022. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.