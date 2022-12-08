The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you

There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.

Paramount Plus: Best bang for your buck?

According to the latest Popularity and Critical Rating data from Ampere Analysis, Paramount Plus offers the best content library for the price of any streaming service. Although Paramount’s service hasn’t launched as many original shows or movies as some of its top rivals, the diverse catalog of licensed movies and shows boosts its market value.

Here’s a chart showing how the Paramount Plus library compares to that of other streamers:

The value of content to major streaming services in the US. Image source: Ampere Analysis

In its rating, Ampere attempts to quantify the value of individual titles offered by each service. For example, Ampere says that Paramount Global productions (including Paramount Pictures movies and CBS shows) account for 40% of the value of the Paramount Plus library. This includes classic licensed shows such as The Brady Bunch and Star Trek: The Original Series.

Crime and thriller content provides the most value per title to the streaming service. Hundreds of episodes of NCIS, CSI, and their countless spinoffs are only available to stream on Paramount Plus. The service always has a strong selection of kids and family content.

“As a later entrant to the US streaming market, Paramount+ is maximising great value as a marketing tool relative to some of its more established peers,” said Ampere analyst Ben French in a statement alongside the report. “Simultaneously, it is also leveraging the substantial catalogue and key Reality and Entertainment franchises of Paramount Global. Our unique analysis shows the huge importance of franchise content and film and TV based on character IP. It also highlights the on-going importance of licensed content from third-party suppliers, not just to Paramount+ and Disney+ but to all the streaming services analysed.”