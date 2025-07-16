iPhone 18 Fold price might not be as bad as we thought

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to be more expensive than the competition when it launches next year. A 2026 release seems certain for the foldable iPhone at the time of this writing. That’s what most reports are saying, with recent leaks indicating that Apple might have chosen Samsung Display to manufacture the display, including the key tech that will let the foldable iPhone fold without showing a crease.

Rumors also say Apple will have an original take on the foldable iPhone. It should offer a Fold-type experience when unfolded, meaning the iPhone will become an iPad. But the tablet’s aspect ratio would look more like a rectangle than the square shape of phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Rumors also say the first iPhone Fold will be more expensive than the competition, with pricing starting anywhere between $2,000 and $2,500. The latter seems like the kind of price you’d expect from an Apple-branded foldable. The recently launched Fold 7 costs $1,999.99, which is $100 more than previous versions.

A new specs leak suggests this iPhone 18 Fold could have a starting price that’s easier to digest. Apparently, Apple has managed to keep the bill of materials lower than anticipated.

Why iPhone 18 Fold?

While we have plenty of leaks about the first foldable iPhone, its commercial name hasn’t leaked. We’ve used iPhone Fold before because it makes sense, but that name might not be good enough. The iPhone Fold will receive annual updates and will be part of Apple’s September iPhone launch event each year starting in 2026.

So, iPhone 18 Fold makes the most sense as a product name for a first-gen Apple foldable. Google switched to a numbering scheme for the Pixel Fold family, starting with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year. A Pixel 10 Pro Fold model will be unveiled in mid-August.

The specs

Leaked table from UBS July 2025 research note: iPhone 18 Fold specs vs. competition. Image source: UBS via X

Leaker Jukanlosreve shared the specs comparison table above, which pits the unannounced iPhone 18 Fold against commercial devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold SE, and Huawei Mate XT.

The table comes from UBS research notes. Analysts think Apple’s first foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch foldable panel and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The phone will measure between 9 mm and 9.5 mm when folded. Unfolded, it’ll have a 4.5 mm to 4.8 mm profile.

The 2nm A20 Pro chip will power the foldable, paired with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. Apple will use the C2 modem for cellular connectivity. The camera system will feature two 48-megapixel lenses (wide and ultra-wide).

The iPhone 18 Pro price

The same insider provided a UBS analysis in a separate post on X. Presumably, the table above comes from the same research note, but that’s just speculation.

The research note says that Apple’s bill of materials for the iPhone 18 Fold is better than expected. At $759, it’s 4% lower than the Galaxy Z Fold SE. That’s the limited edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 version Samsung launched in Korea and China in late 2024. The Fold SE served as a test ahead of the Fold 7’s release.

“By downgrading specifications for the AP/BB, memory, and camera, along with a decrease in panel prices, Apple is expected to offset the rising costs of the titanium alloy casing, liquid metal hinge, and cellular communication components,” the UBS researchers say.

The document says the iPhone 18 Fold’s price will fall between $2,000 and $2,400, giving Apple gross margins between 58% and 64%. The iPhone 16 has a 47% margin.

The price estimate is similar to what we saw in previous leaks, but with a slightly lower top end. A $2,400 starting price is still expensive, but it’s better than $2,500. Apple might also choose to lower the starting price to better compete with Samsung and others. Then again, Apple will need to account for tariffs when setting the iPhone 18 Fold’s retail price.

The analysis also references a UBS survey that shows only 18% of iPhone users are willing to pay more than $2,000 for a foldable phone:

A UBS survey shows that only 18% of iPhone users are willing to pay more than $2,000 for a foldable phone, while about 60% hope the price will drop to the $1,500 to $1,700 range. The supply chain expects annual shipments of 10 million to 15 million units. In the long term, if a 20% penetration rate is achieved, annual sales could exceed 30 million units.

I’m interested in a foldable from Apple, but the price will definitely be a big factor. With over a year to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 18 Fold, there’s still plenty of time for the final price to leak.