HBO vs. HBO Max: A simple guide to what’s what

When Last Week Tonight host John Oliver mercilessly mocked his show’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery back in May over the umpteenth name change for HBO’s streaming network, it was not only a hilarious bit from the cheeky host about a boneheaded marketing decision — it was also an indicator that the difference between HBO and what’s now HBO Max might still be a bit… puzzling, to say the least, to some viewers.

With so many names, rebrands, and mergers in the mix over the past few years, it’s understandable if you’re still not totally clear on what’s what. So here’s a quick explainer to help straighten it all out.

What counts as HBO?

Whenever anyone refers to HBO, they’re talking about the legacy cable TV channel that’s been around for more than 50 years. It’s known for prestige dramas (The Sopranos, Succession), original documentaries, and standup comedy. If you’re watching Curb Your Enthusiasm or True Detective, for example, you’re watching HBO. And while all HBO shows are also available to stream, the key thing here is that these titles were created for the cable channel first and foremost. If you’re watching HBO, in other words, think “watching TV.”

Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe in “The White Lotus.” Image source: Fabio Lovino/HBO

HBO Max: More than just HBO

Here’s where things can get a little confounding. HBO Max is the streaming platform that launched in 2020 and has gone through multiple branding tweaks, most recently returning to the HBO Max name after a befuddling stint as “Max.” This streamer includes everything from the HBO TV channel, but also a lot more (hence, the “Max” in the title). In other words, the name implies HBO supercharged with extra content. HBO Max also includes Warner Bros. movies, some live sports, and originals made exclusively for the streaming platform. Which brings us to one more thing worth clarifying:

Max Originals: The HBO shows made just for streaming

Here’s a distinction that trips people up: It’s also important to define releases that are branded as Max Originals, which are shows and movies created specifically for HBO Max. In other words, these have never “aired” on the HBO cable network. That includes streaming-only titles like The Flight Attendant, Love & Death, and Tokyo Vice. The recent movie Mountainhead from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is also a Max Original.

These are part of the HBO Max library, but technically, they’re not HBO releases. I know, I know — it feels like splitting hairs.

Recapping the key differences

To wrap up, here’s what to know about the key differences between all these terms:

If you’re watching something branded simply as “HBO,” it’s a TV show or movie that originally aired on the HBO cable network. If it says “Max Original,” it’s exclusive to the streaming service. And HBO Max is the umbrella platform where it all lives, along with a whole lot of other Warner Bros. Discovery content. I’ll admit, it’s definitely understandable that it can be confusing, still. But at least now, the next time John Oliver throws shade at his own streaming home, you’ll be in on the joke.