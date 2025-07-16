Apple could be banned from selling some iPhones in the US over stolen trade secrets

Apple may soon be banned from selling some iPhone models in the US, as one of its subsidiaries is accused of infringing on Samsung’s OLED trade secrets. According to ETNews, the United States International Trade Commission preliminarily ruled that display maker BOE and seven subsidiaries “violated Samsung Display’s trade secrets and violated Articles 337 of the Customs Act.”

While the decision isn’t final, the ITC usually doesn’t reverse preliminary rulings in its final judgments. Because of that, Apple might have to stop selling iPhone models with a BOE display in its US stores. That includes some iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and possibly iPhone 17 models.

Similar to what happened with the Apple Watch Series 9 and the blood oxygen patent, there’s not much Apple can do about iPhones that have already been sold. Fortunately, the ITC isn’t asking the company to disable or replace those devices. Still, the ITC recommends a restricted exclusion order and a cease and desist order, which would prevent BOE from exporting its modules to the US or selling existing inventory to American assemblers.

While we still need to wait for a final ruling, Apple will likely take steps to avoid selling iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16, 16 Plus, and 16e models with a BOE display ahead of the possible ban. At this point, it’s unclear if BOE will supply iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air screens, though earlier reports suggested it might.

What’s notable about this preliminary ruling on stolen trade secrets is that it began in October 2023. In December 2024, the ITC backed Samsung’s allegations, followed by this week’s preliminary ruling.

That said, Apple probably won’t face major issues, since Samsung and LG already supply OLED panels for most iPhone models. This would mainly impact BOE, which has struggled to meet Apple’s standards and is trying to regain a place in the company’s supply chain.

The final decision is expected in November 2025, soon after Apple officially begins selling the iPhone 17 series. After that, the US President will have 60 days to approve or veto the Commission’s ruling.