Apple Watch Series 9: Rumors, release date, price, specs, more

Later this year, Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 9. After years of minor upgrades to its smartwatch lineup, here’s what we know about this hotly anticipated upcoming product.

We’ll cover all the latest rumors pertaining to the Apple Watch Series 9 release date, price, specs, watchOS 10, and much more.

What will Apple call the next Apple Watch?

If the Cupertino firm follows the trend, Apple will likely name the next Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9.

Will there be an Apple Watch Series X instead?

Although rumors claimed Apple was readying an Apple Watch Series X for 2023, the suggestion doesn’t make sense as only the product’s operating system is nearing version 10, but the Watch isn’t turning ten years old yet.

That said, it doesn’t mean Apple won’t launch an Apple Watch Series X in the future – as it has previously done with the iPhone. Just don’t expect 2023 to be the year.

Apple Watch Series 9 features

Image source: Apple

Rumors so far believe Apple will stick another year with the same display size as the Apple Watch Series 7: 41mm and 44mm. Since the company now offers a titanium Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 9 will probably be offered in aluminum and stainless steel options.

At the beginning of the year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the Series 9 might have a new processor but no new sensors. Currently, Apple is working on a blood glucose sensor, but reports say it’s still years away from being released.

Apple Watch Series 9 will feature watchOS 10

The Apple Watch Series 9 will feature a new version of watchOS, most likely version 10, which is set to be announced in June during the WWDC. With watchOS 9, Apple expanded its Sleep functionalities, revamped Watch Faces, and a new Medications app.

The company might revamp the Watch Faces again for this upcoming release to support Apple Watch Ultra better. Some functions, such as Race Route and Bicycle routes, are still restricted to a few regions. You can learn more about this upcoming operating system here.

If Apple follows the trend, the company could announce Series 9 during the iPhone event in September. The company has done that several times in the past. After the announcement, the Apple Watch would be available in the stores in the following week.

Price

With no big changes plan for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple could likely keep the same prices for the upcoming model. The Apple Watch Series 8 currently starts at $399 with an aluminum case and Wi-Fi only. The stainless steel version starts at $699 with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. Both prices are for the 41mm option. Regarding its bands, Apple will probably charge the same amount as it already does.