watchOS 10.2 beta lets you log health data with Siri using on-device processing

With watchOS 10.2 beta (and public beta) now available, Apple is adding the ability for Siri to read and log on-device Health requests. This feature was first announced during the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 announcement and will make its way with watchOS 10.2 once it is available later this year.

This change not only makes requests faster but more private and secure to users, as Siri can be used to access the Health app for health and fitness-related queries on-device.

There are over 20 health data types that are supported through Siri to help you access and log health data quickly and easily. Users can try the following queries with watchOS 10.2:

Ask suggestions:

Siri, how does my Move ring look today?

Siri, did I close my Exercise Ring?

Siri, what’s my step count?

Siri, how far have I walked this week?

Siri, how many wheelchair pushes have I done?

Siri, how many flights of stairs have I climbed?

Siri, how far did I bike yesterday?

Siri, what’s my heart rate?

Siri, what’s my average walking heart rate?

Siri, what’s my blood oxygen?

Siri, how much did I sleep last night?

Siri, how much have I slept this week?

Siri, what was my respiratory rate last night?

Siri, what’s my blood glucose level?

Siri, what was my blood pressure yesterday?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Log suggestions on watchOS 10.2:

Siri, I took my 9 AM medications.

Siri, log that I took my multivitamin.

Siri, I weigh 183 pounds.

Siri, my period started today.

Siri, log that I have spotting today.

Siri, my blood sugar is 119.

Siri, record my blood pressure as 118 over 76.

Siri, log my body temperature as 98.3 degrees.

On the Apple Watch with watchOS 10.2, Siri can answer questions about data from the last week or so, as that is what is stored on the device. That said, you can ask for information over longer time periods on iPhone and iPad running iOS 17.2 or iPadOS 17.2.