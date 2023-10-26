iOS 17.2 beta: Everything new for iPhone users

With the beta cycle of iOS 17.2 just getting started, there are several new features coming to iPhone users later this year. BGR is compiling everything we know so far about this software update, and we’ll continue to update the story during the testing cycle of this system.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Journal app is here: Apple is finally making available the first version of the Journal app. Using on-device machine learning, it displays personalized suggestions that can inspire a user’s journal entry. Apple says that suggestions are intelligently curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more, making it easy to start a journal entry, and scheduled notifications can help build a journaling habit.

Apple Fitness+ Audio Focus: It gives users the ability to prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voices during an Apple Fitness+ workout.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: With this feature, you are able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Turn off Listening History on Apple Music: iOS 17.2 brings a Focus Filter, which lets you turn off the Listening History feature.

Favorite Apple Music Playlist: After iOS 17.1 added the ability to favorite songs, Apple created a Favorite Playlist with all your songs.

Action Button tweaks: Apple has added a Translate button as a new option for the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button (via iSoftware Updates).

iMessage Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people who have contact key verification turned on also receive automatic advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

React to a message with any sticker: With iOS 17.2, you can react with any sticker or memoji to a message. Just long-press a text, select Add Sticker, and choose one.

Catch-up arrow: A catch-up arrow is again available in the Messages app so you can easily go to the last message you saw;

Memoji: There’s a new “Body” section for Memoji. You can customize waist, bust, shoulders, and arms.

BGR will update this story once we learn more about iOS 17.2. In the meantime, you can check the new Apple TV app for tvOS 17.2.