iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Air leaks point to titanium designs

A few years ago, Apple upgraded the stainless steel and glass finishes on the iPhone Pro models to titanium and glass. After a few iterations with these materials, rumors suggest the company will return to aluminum and glass for the iPhone 17 series. Still, reports indicate the all-new iPhone 17 Air will be the only model to feature a titanium finish.

Now, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu reports that the 2026 iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Air will also include a titanium frame. According to a note seen by BGR, Foxconn is expected to benefit from the growing use of titanium, which “will likely be adopted by iPhone 18 Fold (titanium + aluminum) and iPhone 18 Air.”

The analyst also notes that market expectations have been lowered for the iPhone 17 cycle. Even though Apple is planning an all-new design for the Pro models and introducing an ultra-thin device, the lack of Apple Intelligence features might be dampening interest in this cycle.

What we know about the iPhone Fold

After years of rumors, it looks like Apple is finally preparing to launch an iPhone Fold in late 2026. This device was originally expected to follow a Galaxy Z Flip-style design, but Apple now appears to be aiming for a Z Fold-like format.

With a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, the iPhone Fold might be a “true AI-driven” device. While Apple is still racing to deliver its most exciting Apple Intelligence features, it may rely on third-party LLMs to keep up in the AI race.

Some rumors suggest the company may ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID integrated into the Side Button. For this first generation, Face ID sensors might be too thick to fit.

Apple is expected to focus on a dual-lens setup for the rear camera and a single front-facing lens. The second rear lens will be available in both folded and unfolded modes. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the device will be 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm when folded. If Apple manages to make it that thin, it would be impressive.

Although it’s not confirmed, the iPhone Fold will likely run the A20 or A20 Pro chip, following Apple’s current naming convention for its processors.

Below, you can find more on the latest iPhone Fold leaks.