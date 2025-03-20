iPhone 17’s most mysterious design change seen on dummy units

The iPhone 17 series is widely expected to feature three big changes compared to the iPhone 16.

First, the Plus model will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, which will be about the same size as the Plus model but much thinner.

Second, the iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will have camera bars on the back—horizontal camera modules similar to those on the Google Pixel phones.

Third—and this is the most mysterious one—the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will have a two-tone rear panel. The phone’s rear panel will be made of glass and metal, which would be a first for the iPhone.

Because it’s March, the month we traditionally see leaks of dummy units for the upcoming iPhone series, I’m all but certain the design changes listed above are real.

We now have another image featuring dummy units for the four phones from a trusted leaker. Like the previous pictures he shared, these outline the iPhone 17’s design changes, including the mysterious two-tone rear panel.

After showing a set of iPhone 17 dummy units that confirmed all design rumors so far, Sonny Dickson is back with another picture featuring similar content. The image shows eight dummy units for the four iPhone 17 models, or two per version.

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air, and 17 Pro Max dummy units. Image source: X

“Here’s another look at some iPhone 17 dummies, Notice on the Pro models where the glass will change,” Dickson wrote, pointing to a clear glass contour on the backs of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max dummy units.

If it looks familiar, it’s because we saw CAD leaks (image below) a few weeks ago showing the same design. At the time, I explained why Apple was introducing a horizontal camera bar this year, blaming the iPhone 17 Air.

The ultra-thin iPhone will feature a single camera on the back. I think Apple needs the camera bar because the front-facing Face ID components aren’t thin enough. I’m only speculating here, but I believe Apple needs the extra bulk on the back for Face ID. Conversely, Face ID is why Apple can’t place another camera in that horizontal camera bar on the iPhone 17 Air.

As for the Pros, Apple doesn’t need the horizontal bar. Again, I’m speculating here, but I believe Apple is doing it only to give the iPhone 17 Pros a visual identity similar to the Air. It’s Apple’s way of pointing out to consumers these are brand-new devices rather than iPhone 16 Pro lookalikes.

Purported CAD designs for iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro. Image source: X

It’s unclear why Apple needs to blend two materials on the back of the iPhone. Rumors say the camera bar will be made of metal, and the metal will bend along the sides and bottom of the phone. You can see what I mean by following the contours on the backs of the iPhone 17 Pro models in the photo above.

However, the iPhone 17 Pros needs to feature glass on the back to support wireless charging, hence the two-tone design.

Why is Apple doing it? Maybe it’s looking to reinforce the rear panel and prevent damage. After all these years of making glass sandwich iPhones, or iPhones that feature front and rear glass panels with a metal frame in between, Apple has lots of experience with iPhone repairs. Maybe the back of the phone breaks more easily than the front, so metal reinforcement is needed.

Maybe Apple is doing it just to try a different design for the iPhone. Whatever the case, Apple will surely explain the design come September.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the contour will be visible to the naked eye. I suspect Apple could give the iPhone a coat of paint that makes it seem like the back of the phone is made of the same material.

It seems that the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will feature all-glass rear panels. All four models will also have MagSafe magnets on the back, which is great news, especially for anyone eying the iPhone 17 Air as their next iPhone.

Finally, rumors say Apple will ditch titanium in favor of aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models. That’s unclear from these dummy unit leaks, but maybe it’s for the better. After years of using the iPhone, I’ll take titanium or aluminum over stainless steel any day. Aluminum is cheaper and easier to work with than titanium.