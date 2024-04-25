Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get

You don’t have to read our guide on the best Sony headphones and earbuds to know that Sony is a leader in the headphones market. Of course, you should read it anyway to learn all about the best headphones models that Sony makes. Along with Bose, Apple, and a few other brands, Sony has the best premium headphones money can buy. But the latest and greatest models are also quite expensive, which is why previous-generation Sony headphones sales are so popular.

For my money, Sony WH-1000XM4 are still the best wireless noise cancelling headphones you can get. That might be a crazy idea when you consider that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were first released back in August 2020. All this time later, however, they still offer incredible sound quality and what is arguably the best active noise cancelling tech in the business. And unlike the newer XM5 model, Sony’s previous-gen XM4 headphones can be had for just $278 while they’re discounted.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review, and you’ll see that these are undoubtedly among the best noise cancelling headphones on the planet. From sound quality, features, and battery life to noise cancellation technology, they’re the best in the biz.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With a retail price of $350, however, they’re also extremely expensive. That’s nowhere close to being as much as Apple charges for its AirPods Max, but it’s still a lot of money to spend on headphones.

As I mentioned, there’s currently a big sale that drops this class-leading model to only $278. That’s the lowest price I’ve seen in a long time.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Beleive it or not, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still the over-ear headphones that I personally use. That’s saying a lot, considering I have tested hundreds of different headphone models while working as a product tester and reviewer for BGR.

I’ve tested all the latest and great headphones from Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Soundcore, JBL, and all the other brands you can think of. I’ve also obviously tested the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. They’re an improvement in many ways over the older XM4 model, but I ended up going back. To my ear, I personally find that the Sony XM4 headphones are a bit warmer and more natural sounding when ANC is enabled.

If you want new headphones but top-of-the-line ANC headphones are out of your budget, Sony’s current sale includes a couple of less expensive models.

Your best option is Sony WH-CH720N noise cancelling headphones, which are on sale for $119.99 instead of $150. This model has decent sound quality, but it’s not quite on par with XM4 headphones, which should go without saying at this price.

Available on Amazon

If you’re not worried about active noise cancelling, you can get Sony headphones even cheaper than that right now.

Prices start at only $59.99 for popular Sony on-ear headphones — that price will get you Sony WH-CH520 headphones in a limited-edition matte white color.

Available on Amazon

It’s unclear how long these deals will stick around. My best guess is you have until the end of the week before these Sony headphones deals disappear.