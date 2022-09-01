Best AirPods deals and sales September 2022

The best AirPods are going to be the model that fits your budget and style. AirPods all the way to AirPods Max are premium, but packed full of features in a high-quality product. Our expert team has tested every single pair of headphones in this article, and you can also read our individual reviews for them next to each item. There are tons of features like great noise-cancellation, Spatial Audio, seamless transfer from one device to another, and way more specs and

Our current pick would be the AirPods Pro 2, but the Apple AirPods Max and AirPods 3rd generation are also solid, with discounted deals at multiple different sellers.

This roundup covers all the best cheap AirPods deals for September 2022.

Today’s best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods 3rd-Generation

Apple AirPods 2 (2019)

AirPods Pro sales and deals

Apple AirPods Pro were released in October 2019 with a starting price of $249. They come with all the features of standard AirPods and a lot more. They offer adaptive EQ, which means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear, offering you a personalized experience.

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking makes it feel like music is coming from all around you. This makes listening with the AirPods Pro feel like being at a live music concert.

Also, AirPods Pro are the first AirPods to include active noise cancellation and transparency mode. Active noise canceling headphones allow you to tune out external for an immersive listening experience. And, when you need to hear and interact with what’s happening around you, you can switch to transparency mode.

They also offer sweat and water resistance with three sizes of tapered silicone tips, so you can choose the best fit for your ear canal. You also get more than 24 hours of listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods Pro ship with a wireless charging case and they do not have the option of a standard wired charging case.

They are easily some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now and you can get a pair for up to $50 less than the full price on Amazon right now.

Best AirPods deals (3rd Generation)

Apple released the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. 3rd generation headphones come with all the features of their predecessor and have even more functionality.

The AirPods 3 offer better sound quality than older AirPods models. This improved sound quality is a result of the Adaptive EQ feature. This automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears. They are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant.

These wireless earphones have better battery life than the AirPods Pro, offering extended listening sessions. They also feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound around you. Spatial Audio is Apple’s version of surround sound, similar to Dolby Atmos. The third-gen AirPods also come with a wireless charging case that can be charged using a wireless charging pad.

The AirPods 3rd generation are a good deal for the price, and cost less than the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, they do not feature active noise cancelation. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, there are AirPods Max and AirPods Pro deals!

Best AirPods deals (2nd Generation)

As newer models of AirPods are being released, retailers are trying to clear out second-generation AirPods from their inventory. Retailers like Amazon periodically drop prices under $120.

AirPods 2 are not compatible with wireless charging and instead come with a regular charging case. The wireless earbuds offer great sound, excellent battery life, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Connection to your Apple devices is also relatively seamless.

Best cheap AirPods Max deals and sales

Apple released the AirPods Max in December 2021. They are the first over-ear headphones from Apple. The AirPods Max are the most expensive headphones from Apple with a starting price of $549.99.

The AirPods Max features a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam ear cushions for maximum comfort. Other features include active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Active noise cancellation allows you to block outside noise for a more immersive listening experience. You can also activate transparency mode like other AirPods to tune into conversations around you without having to remove your headphones.

The Apple AirPods Max also offers spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and the headphones come in various colors like space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

Apple wireless charging case

Using the wireless charging case, charging is as simple as placing your AirPods in the case and laying it on a Qi-compatible charging mat.

The case has an LED indicator on the front that lets you know that your AirPods are charging and you can charge the case using the lightning port when a charging mat is unavailable. All you need to do is to plug in a lightning cable.

You can use the charging case to recharge your earbuds multiple times when their batteries get drained while you’re not at a charger. Extend your listening time even without a charging mat or power cable. The Wireless Charging Case works with AirPods (1st and 2nd generation).

FAQ