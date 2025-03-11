iPadOS 19: Rumors, new features, release date, more

iPadOS 19 is Apple’s upcoming new operating system for iPad tablets. It will be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release in September 2025. Apple is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence features, as it still needs to catch up with Google, OpenAI, and other big AI rivals. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPadOS 19 operating system update.

When will Apple announce iPadOS 19?

Image source: Apple Inc

If Apple follows the trend, it should announce iPadOS 19 alongside iOS 19 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference usually takes place in the first week of June. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple changed how it promoted WWDC to a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. Still, the company invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Apple will likely announce its plans during WWDC 2025 in April. As of now, Apple has already begun work on iPadOS 19, which is codenamed Luck.

iPadOS 19 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released it later in September for the past few years.

Still, some rumors say Apple won’t make all major iPadOS 19 features available all at once. As a matter of fact, the most impressive functions might arrive in the first half of 2026.

Rumored iPadOS 19 features

M4 iPad Pro OLED display. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

So far, rumors have been circulating that the iPhone will undergo a major redesign and include new Apple Intelligence features. Here’s everything we know.

A major redesign is coming

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports iPadOS 19 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience through the platform.

With that, Apple will adjust the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is said to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone/iPad since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The primary goal behind these design overhauls is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems.

Besides that, in January, Front Page Tech suggested iPadOS 19 might get a redesign inspired by visionOS, especially the Camera app, which several users find more confusing than ever. With several layers of interaction, some have suggested Apple might need to make the Camera app simple again, and redesigning it with the visionOS UI might be a possibility.

Finally, some iPhone users think the new Apple Invites and Apple Sports app could hint at a redesign of iOS coming in June.

Apple Intelligence will grow, but it might take a lot longer

Apple Intelligence running on M4 iPad Pro. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple still has a few Apple Intelligence features to introduce during the iPadOS 18 cycle. However, more advanced features will come in later 2025 or 2026 with iOS 19. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first version of Apple Intelligence only offers “domestic” changes. However, a ChatGPT-like model is coming at a later date:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

It’s not just the LLM Siri chatbot that won’t be released in 2026. Gurman says that a “larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts).”

In March, Apple announced that the long-awaited personalized Siri experience in Apple Intelligence will be available in the “coming year” as the company delays the most important AI feature to date.

Siri GPT

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, can handle more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to replace Siri with the new version eventually. Apple plans to introduce LLM Siri next year as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 (codenamed Luck and Cheer).

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will announce it next year and start rolling out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It also will make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

Revamped Health app

In January 2025, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple plans to revamp the Health app with the new Apple Watch lineup. While it’s unclear what could be changed, Cupertino has focused a lot more on the Health app due to its focus on the well-being of Apple hardware and software.

New emoji

New emoji coming to iOS 18. Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR

Apple always adds new emojis during every iPadOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

Official iPadOS 19 download

iPadOS 19 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version.

iPadOS 19 beta download

iPadOS 19 hasn’t been announced yet. That said, you can’t download its beta version. Once it’s available, ensure you have your developer account enrolled on your device or are part of the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your iPad, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iPadOS 19 Beta

Supported devices

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPadOS 18 removed support for some old-generation iPad models. A leak suggests iPadOS 19 will continue to remove some tablets from this upcoming release. These are the iPads that might support this future software update:

iPad mini 5 or newer

iPad 8 or newer

iPad Air (2019) or newer

iPad Pro (2018) or newer

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating the iPadOS 19 guide as we learn more about rumored features, its release date, and more. Below is a guide highlighting all the possible new features coming to iPhone 17.