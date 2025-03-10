iOS 19 will reportedly bring a full redesign to Apple’s iPhone

After sharing tons of hardware with us in recent weeks, Apple reportedly has plans to overhaul its software later this year. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s upcoming fall software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 (codenamed “Luck”), as well as macOS 16 (codenamed “Cheer”), will adjust the look of many design elements, including icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is said to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur.

The primary goal behind these design overhauls is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems. The operating systems that power iPhones, Macs, and Vision Pros look and behave differently, and Apple wants them to be more consistent from device to device. The new designs will reportedly be loosely based on visionOS.

Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Design, is overseeing the initiative. He was hired by former design chief Jony Ive to help build iOS 7 and watchOS.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to helping unify its device ecosystem, a splashy design overhaul could help distract from Apple’s AI failures. Just last week, Apple confirmed that its AI-powered Siri upgrade, which was expected to debut as part of iOS 18.4, had been delayed. iPhone owners might be waiting until 2027 (or longer) for Apple Intelligence to match the likes of ChatGPT.

With AI seemingly on the back burner, Apple will reportedly focus on its iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 redesigns at WWDC 2025 this June.