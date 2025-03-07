Apple’s big AI-powered Siri upgrade was just delayed to 2026

The long-anticipated personalized Siri allegedly coming with iOS 18.4 has now been delayed to 2026. To Daring Fireball, Apple’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Roy said the more personalized Siri experience powered by Apple Intelligence will take longer to be released.

Here’s what she said: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman had already teased that some of the more personalized Siri features for Apple Intelligence could have been delayed. At the time, the journalist said that the most impressive functions could launch as soon as 2027.

In his Power On newsletter, he revealed that it’s going to take at least two extra years before Apple Intelligence gets somewhat similar to the capabilities OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot can deliver today—and, honestly, for at least a year now.

According to the journalist, Apple has a long schedule to finally revamp Siri and make it an essential part of the Apple Intelligence platform. This is what you can expect:

iOS 18.4: Expected for early April, Apple is expanding the languages available with Apple Intelligence;

Expected for early April, Apple is expanding the languages available with Apple Intelligence; iOS 18.5: Expected for May, Gurman expected Apple to make Siri tap user data to make it more personalized, but this might have now been scrapped to 2026;

Expected for May, Gurman expected Apple to make Siri tap user data to make it more personalized, but this might have now been scrapped to 2026; iOS 19.4: Expected around April-May of 2026, Siri is getting a new architecture that can operate legacy Siri commands while handling more advanced queries in the same flow;

Expected around April-May of 2026, Siri is getting a new architecture that can operate legacy Siri commands while handling more advanced queries in the same flow; iOS 20: Believe it or not, Gurman’s forecast goes up until 2027, when Apple might be finally able to fix Siri and deliver the LLM Siri, which was technically supposed to be revealed this June.

That said, Apple Intelligence will take much longer to become useful. With that in mind, we now wonder what Apple will do to improve its AI platform.