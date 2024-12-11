Apple just confirmed iOS 18.4 launches in April with 4 new features

Apple confirmed iOS 18.2 will launch later today. However, this isn’t the only tidbit the company gave us about when new Apple Intelligence features will arrive. According to the company, Apple Intelligence support for more languages will arrive “in a software update in April.”

In this update, Apple says its AI platform will support Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. This is the first time Apple has revealed the exact release date for iOS 18.4.

Another major feature expected to be available with iOS 18.4 is a better Siri. Currently, Apple has only revamped its design, but it will soon be even more capable. Apple says that it will be able to “draw on a user’s personal context to deliver intelligence that’s tailored to them. Siri will also gain onscreen awareness and will be able to take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps.”

This might be the most important update in the iOS 18 cycle, and now that we know the release date of iOS 18.4, users can look forward to these features. With iOS 18.3, Apple is expected to offer other minor features, such as the ability to create images in Image Playground in Sketch style and a better display of Priority Notifications across Apple and third-party apps.

With these features available, Apple will continue to improve Siri with iOS 19. The rumors so far reveal that the personal assistant might get powered by a new LLM, making it more conversational, just like ChatGPT.

Apple is currently playing catch up with other major tech companies, such as Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. This is why Cupertino decided to integrate some ChatGPT capabilities in Writing Tools with iOS 18.2. Once this update is available later today, users will be able to use ChatGPT to improve Apple Intelligence tools.

