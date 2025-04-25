Apple found a clever new way to promote Genmoji

Amid growing controversies surrounding Apple Intelligence, Apple is adjusting how it promotes its AI features around the globe. In New York City, the company recently replaced billboards for Genmoji with ads spotlighting the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera capabilities. On its website, Apple has also subtly reworked the language around Apple Intelligence, now stating its devices are “Built for” the platform.

But while Apple is dialing back Genmoji promotions in the US, Brazil just received a one-of-a-kind campaign that’s as unexpected as it is local.

In Varginha, a small city in the countryside of Minas Gerais, best known for an alleged alien encounter in 1996, Apple unveiled a billboard with the slogan “Você imagina. O Genmoji cria.” It translates to “You imagine it. Genmoji creates it.” The ad features a custom Genmoji inspired by none other than Varginha’s infamous ET.

According to Apple Brazil, Genmoji is being promoted globally, but Varginha is the only city to receive a custom figure honoring its local lore. The campaign celebrates Genmoji’s expanded accessibility in the country, following Apple Intelligence’s recent support for Brazilian Portuguese.

For those unfamiliar with the story: In 1996, three residents of Varginha claimed to have seen a strange creature with red eyes. The incident made international headlines and turned the city into a hotspot for UFO enthusiasts and meme culture alike.

Even Brazilians tend to treat the story skeptically, but we embrace the hype, memes, and alien pride that came with it. Apple’s billboard is cleverly placed near a park commemorating the alleged extraterrestrial sighting, tying the tech to the town’s quirky legacy.

Genmoji is one of several features within Apple Intelligence, which also includes Writing Tools, Summarize, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more.

To use Genmoji, open the emoji tab in iMessage, select the Genmoji option, and describe the figure you want to create. Apple will generate a few playful options for you to try out.