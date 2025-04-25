Perplexity’s CEO wants its new browser to learn everything about you

When it comes to internet browsers, most people expect a fair trade-off: fast access to information, a few ads, and, hopefully, a bit of privacy. But with the upcoming Perplexity browser, that balance might tilt a bit too far in the wrong direction.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas recently revealed that the company’s new browser, Comet, is designed not just to help users navigate the web but to learn everything it can about their online behavior. The goal? Build detailed user profiles and sell more targeted premium ads.

While browsing through Perplexity’s browser, it could track far more than just your searches. It aims to collect information on what you’re shopping for, which restaurants you’re checking out, what hotels you browse, and more.

Image source: Kilito Chan/Getty Images

Srinivas explained that work-related queries alone aren’t enough for Perplexity’s AI to fully understand its users. Filling in the gaps needs a broader, more personal window into your life, which is where Perplexity’s browser comes into play.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In fairness, Srinivas argued that this tracking could lead to a better user experience through more “relevant” advertising. And Perplexity isn’t alone in using this playbook—Google, Meta, and even Apple have all been scrutinized for their expansive data collection methods. Still, Perplexity’s open admission is unusually candid in a tech world where companies often downplay their data practices.

Perplexity expects to launch its browser soon, with partnerships already forming, including a pre-installation deal with Motorola’s Razr smartphones. Talks with Samsung could also expand its reach even further.

Of course, Perplexity’s plans raise important privacy questions. Even if personalized ads sound appealing, users need to know what they’re giving up. The idea of a browser that watches your every click and scroll could make privacy-conscious users uneasy, especially in an era where trust in big tech is already fragile.

As competition between AI companies heats up, expect more players to tread the same line between innovation and invasive data collection. The CEO of Perplexity has even noted some interest in buying Chrome if Google is forced to sell, though OpenAI is also gearing up for the same.

If you plan to try Perplexity’s browser when it launches, it might be wise to read the fine print and know exactly what you’re signing up for.