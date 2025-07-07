10 new and returning Netflix shows coming this week (July 6-12)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

With the latest NBA and NHL seasons having ended, the wait for the next football season has become almost unbearable. Thankfully, the second season of Quarterback should help tide sports fans over this week as it takes a look back at the 2024 NFL season. Other notable shows arriving on Netflix this week include Lena Dunham’s new romantic comedy Too Much, Liam Payne’s reality series Building the Band, and Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete.

New and returning Netflix shows (7/6 – 7/12)

Many of Netflix’s most popular dating shows feature attractive young singles who have a wealth of experience dating, but Better Late Than Single flips the script. In this new Korean dating show, a group of “motae-solos” (aka “eternal singles”) are coached by experts as they give dating a try for the first time in their lives.

With less than two months to go until the next football seasons kicks off, Netflix is launching the latest season of its documentary series Quarterback. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins are the focus this time, with episodes featuring live audio from last season’s games, behind-the-scenes footage of the lives of the QBs, and more.

Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian romantic drama TV show that premiered in 2023. It follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she returns to her hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia after being sued for negligence.

Netflix wants to put together a whole band without any of the members meeting each other first. It’s basically Love is Blind plus The Voice, and it’s sure to find a legion of fans this summer. The reality series was also notably Liam Payne’s final project before his death.

Inspired by true events, The Gringo Hunters follows an elite Mexican police unit that hunts down American fugitives who flee to Mexico. The real Tijuana International Liaison Unit has reportedly arrested over 1,600 criminals, so the show has plenty to draw from.

“A young mother on the run finds an unexpected opportunity to bounce back by becoming a picker in a prestigious flower farm in Provence,” reads the official synopsis of Netflix’s thriller Under a Dark Sun. “But the mysterious death of the family patriarch of the company casts her under the spotlight as the prime suspect.”

Based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2009 novel of the same name, Leviathan is Netflix’s animated take on the steampunk world. The show’s story imagines an alternate version of World War I where the Central Powers (aka Clankers) use mechanical war machines and the Triple Entente (aka Darwanists) create living creatures to battle for them.

Off Road is a new unscripted reality series featuring actors Lior Raz (Fauda) and Rotem Sela (A Body That Works) as they explore Central Asia. While visiting Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the two real-life best friends learn more about themselves and each other.

The darkly comedic crime series Sneaky Pete, created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston, premiered on Prime Video in 2017. Nearly a decade later, you can watch all three seasons on Netflix. The series follows con man Marius Josipović (Giovanni Ribisi), who assumes the identity of his cellmate, Pete, to escape his past life when released from prison.

Created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, Too Much is a new rom-com series starring Megan Stalter (Hacks) as a recently single New Yorker who moves to London and falls for an indie musician played by Will Sharpe (The White Lotus).