tvOS 26 beta 3 brings these 7 improvements to Apple TV users

A month after Apple previewed tvOS 26 beta during the WWDC 2025 keynote, the company is now releasing its third test version. As it’s been doing in the past few years, tvOS 26 is another packed update to Apple TV users, even though not every set-top box will get all the new capabilities.

Still, tvOS 26 beta 3 brings the new Liquid Glass design for Apple TV users. While this design change isn’t as profound as the ones seen on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple is also adding it to its set-top boxes as the Apple TV gets “even more immersive, enjoyable, and convenient.”

This comes alongside a revamped Apple TV app, which now showcases cinematic poster art to make it easier to discover what to watch next. Apple also wants to make it easier for Apple TV users to log in to their apps when using tvOS 26. With a new API available to developers, Apple says it will be easier to sign in when setting up a new device.

Besides that, tvOS 26 beta 3 continues to improve on profile switching. Previously, users sharing an Apple TV would have to proactively switch the profile to get personalized recommendations. Now, Apple will ask users to choose their profile before using the Apple TV, making the experience better for all family members.

For those who love singing on their Apple TV, tvOS 26 beta 3 adds three great features:

Lyrics Translation: You can understand the full meaning of a song that it’s not on your native language.

You can understand the full meaning of a song that it’s not on your native language. Lyrics Pronunciation: Do you want to sing your favorite K-Pop songs? this feature brings how you pronounce the words so you can bond even more with your favorite artists and albums.

Do you want to sing your favorite K-Pop songs? this feature brings how you pronounce the words so you can bond even more with your favorite artists and albums. Apple Music Sing: With the latest Apple TV 4K, people can now use their iPhones as a handheld microphone. It’s also possible to queue up songs with SharePlay and react with onscreen emoji.

Alongside tvOS 26 beta 3, Apple is releasing the third test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. We’ll let you know if we discover anything new with today’s releases.