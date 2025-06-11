tvOS 26 won’t drop any Apple TV models, but only some get Liquid Glass

Alongside iOS 26, Apple previewed the all-new tvOS 26 experience at WWDC. As it’s been doing since it introduced the tvOS brand, Apple will continue to support all of its set-top boxes, from the 2015 Apple TV HD to the third-generation Apple TV 4K (2022).

After all, the experience has stayed consistent between the updates. Over time, of course, Apple started offering a few exclusive features on the most recent models, such as Apple Music Sing functionality. But now, we’re finally starting to see signs that the Apple TV HD and the first-generation Apple TV 4K will soon be discontinued.

Just like macOS Tahoe 26 will be the last software update for Intel Macs, tvOS 26 might be the last for the oldest Apple TV models. Here’s why.

Liquid Glass is exclusive to two Apple TV 4K models

Image source: Apple Inc.t

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple talked a lot about its new Liquid Glass design. According to the company, “it brings a vibrant look to Apple TV, delivering a fresh and expressive design that beautifully reflects and refracts its surroundings using real-time rendering.”

Apple also improved the TV app experience for watching shows and movies, improved profile switching, and added many other features. However, on the company’s Apple TV 4K page, Apple states that this new design is exclusive to the second-generation Apple TV 4K or later.

As such, the 2015 Apple TV models will stick with the old design, and the only new features available for those devices might be the Aerial screen savers.

The best tvOS 26 features are coming for a few supported devices

Apple TV 4K and an upgraded Siri Remote. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As Apple pushes consumers to buy the latest Apple TV 4K model (although I’d recommend you to wait for a new generation, as it’s been three years since the last model arrived), here’s what the newest Apple TV is getting with the tvOS 26 update:

Apple TV app: Apple revamped the TV app by adding cinematic poster art. The company says it makes it easier for users to discover what to play next.

Apple revamped the TV app by adding cinematic poster art. The company says it makes it easier for users to discover what to play next. Better profile-switching: When you wake up the Apple TV, Apple will prompt you to choose your profile. If you live with other people, this will be useful to ensure your recommendations remain yours.

When you wake up the Apple TV, Apple will prompt you to choose your profile. If you live with other people, this will be useful to ensure your recommendations remain yours. Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation: With Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, you can see the translation of a song and how to sing it if it’s not your native language.

Below, you can learn more about all of the new tvOS 26 features Apple is working to bring to Apple TV models later this fall.