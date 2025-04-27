CASETiFY Bounce carry-on review: The best suitcase for your summer trip

Bounce Rating: 4.5 Stars Your next summer trip might look stylish and secure with CASETiFY’s Bounce suitcase. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Durable

Durable Stylish

Stylish Lifetime warranty Cons Accessories can make suitcase expensive

Accessories can make suitcase expensive Doesn’t expand inside space

Last November, CASETiFY announced its expansion from everyday case accessories to bigger plans: adding its Bounce iPhone case technology to carry-on luggage. This product became available a little after, and since then, BGR has been reviewing the CASETiFY Bounce carry-on suitcase. However, while I could’ve written about it months ago, I wanted to ensure how it holds up in diverse environments—and I’m glad I waited a little longer to write this review.

Design and specs

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The CASETiFY Bounce 21-inch carry-on suitcase is the standard size for air travel, measuring 14.3 x 21.6 x 9.5 inches. Weighing 8.23 lbs, it provides enough space to fit all your clothes and amenities without overloading the suitcase.

It is made using the same technology as its iPhone Bounce cases, featuring a German-engineered Bayer’s Makrolon polycarbonate shell for superior durability. The suitcase also has Hinomoto Miraclent ball-bearing wheels, an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle system, and a puncture-resistant YKK double racquet coil zipper with integrated TSA-approved locks.

What makes the CASETiFY Travel luggage unique is the ability to customize the suitcase with three different colors (black, blue, and red), letter-by-letter customization with 11 interchangeable font colors and six background colors.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I went with a black case with “J.A” written on it—very subtle, but CASETiFY offers several customization options to make the suitcase more personalized.

How’s the CASETiFY Bounce holding up?

CASETiFY claims to have tested the Bounce suitcase through several endurance trials. These are some examples:

The wheels have been tested by traveling 90km on inclines ranging from 60-70º and being dragged down 400 stairs while packed at 12kg.

A 12 kg-loaded suitcase was dropped from 0.9m onto corners, faces, and edges multiple times.

After chilling for four hours at -12ºC, it was placed into a rotating chamber filled with obstacles for 200 cycles.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

CASETiFY also offers a limited lifetime warranty if anything happens to the case.

So far, I’ve traveled by plane, bus, train, and on foot with this CASETiFY carry-on. Despite showing some signs of wear on the shell, the suitcase still feels incredibly durable. I’ve walked through the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the steep hills of Lisbon and Perugia, and the chaos of Florence, Rome, and New York City.

The wheels roll smoothly, and the case holds up very well—even when I put another piece of luggage on top of it. I always feel confident that my clothes, amenities, and other accessories are safe inside.

Is the CASETiFY Travel luggage spacious enough?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

I’ve made several different trips with the CASETiFY Travel luggage, including trips where I used it as my main suitcase. At the end of the day, it all depends on how you organize your stuff. Don’t forget it’s a 21-inch carry-on!

For example, I use one compartment for running shoes, flip-flops, hygiene items, and/or underwear. On the other side, I organize my shirts, an extra pair of pants, shorts, and pajamas.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

So far, I haven’t had any issues with closing it or overloading it. However, I never placed my tech gear in the Tech Park Organizer, as I worried my MacBook could bend under the pressure from all my clothing. Also, when traveling by plane, you always need to take your computer out, so I prefer carrying a tote bag for that.

CASETiFY also offers packing cubes, which I’ve found useful for organizing my underwear and tech gear (though I don’t always use them inside the CASETiFY Travel case).

Price and availability

Image source: CASETiFY

The 21″ Bounce Travel suitcase costs $399, and it’s available in CASETiFY’s stores in North America and South Korea. Users can also add these other two options to the suitcase:

Tech Pack Organizer ($50): Designed to effortlessly attach and detach from the Bounce roller with integrated side clips, it keeps all your gear safe and organized on the go. Padded storage for your laptop (up to 15”) Mesh zip pockets for charging cables and small items Dedicated space for notebooks and important documents Mag closure for secure access

($50): Designed to effortlessly attach and detach from the Bounce roller with integrated side clips, it keeps all your gear safe and organized on the go. Packing Cube Set ($35): Keep more than just your tech organized with these packing cubes. Holds everything from socks to full outfit changes Made with breathable mesh for clear visibility, keeping your belongings fresh The compression zipper provides extra space just when you need it

($35): Keep more than just your tech organized with these packing cubes.

However, when you access the CASETiFY store, it asks you to join a waitlist.

Is it worth it?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While the CASETiFY Travel luggage isn’t cheap, for $399, you’re getting a great product. With a lifetime warranty, customers can rest assured they have a suitcase built to last.

I never cared much about having a high-quality suitcase, but after traveling more often, I understand the value. The wheels glide smoothly, the luggage feels protective, and even if I have to check in my bag, I’m confident I won’t find it damaged.

To be fair, I can’t wait for CASETiFY to release a check-in version of this Bounce suitcase, as it will offer peace of mind to both casual and frequent travelers.

If you’re looking for a suitcase for your Euro summer, you should be joining the waitlist for CASETiFY’s Bounce suitcase today.