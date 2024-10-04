CASETiFY celebrates Evangelion Day with anime-themed iPhone 16 and AirPods cases

EVA 01 aficionados, attention: CASETiFY has restocked its popular first collab with Evangelion to celebrate the anime’s 29th anniversary. According to the company, this collection “artfully combines iconic design with practical functionality, showcasing pivotal ‘IMPACT’ events from the series” alongside the company’s Impact Case.

These accessories are certified to withstand drops up to 6.6 feet or 2 meters and still protect your device, including the four different iPhone 16 models recently released by Apple. The cases also offer a Camera Control cutout, so users can easily use Apple’s latest innovation and new housing for the Action Button on the regular iPhone 16 models.

Image source: CASETiFY

Unlike other CASETiFY cases, this collection offers reimagined logos and scenes from Evangelion. It includes character-design cases for the pilots, MagSafe-compatible options for various Evangelion units, and a typography case that highlights key terms from the series. The company calls this collab the PROJECT-CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT.

There are 26 different cases in total, including six Sound Only cases, five character cases, SEELE logo cases, and more.

Image source: CASETiFY

CASETiFY says this collab also focuses on the Collectible AirPods Pro/Pro 2 case, designed to resemble the Evangelion Test Type-01. It features a unit head and a removable inner case, offering double-layered protection and style. After being out of stock, the case maker has restocked this sought-after item, giving fans another chance to own this special case.

The CASETiFY x Evangelion collection is available worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab and is also

available for all iPhone 16 model devices. The products’ prices vary between $78 and $84. The Evangelion Test Tyoe-01 Collectible AirPods pro case is the most expensive product of the collection, with a $144 price. There are also Apple Watch bands and other options. Everything is also available online via the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and at CASETiFY Studio locations.