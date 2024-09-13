Best iPhone 16 cases from 7 third-party accessory makers

With the iPhone 16 pre-orders now available, you probably want a case to match the style of your new iPhone. Besides Apple’s Silicone and Clear Case options, several third-party makers have innovative and ultra-protective cases available for your upcoming new phones. These are BGR‘s top choices for iPhone 16 cases.

MOFT iPhone 16 cases

Image source: MOFT

This year, MOFT is taking on iPhone 16 with the Snap Case MOVAS ($49.99). Made of four-layer vegan leather, the company says this durable case is also fingerprint—and stain-resistant. The case offers a raised front edge (1.3mm) and an elevated camera cutout (1mm) for added protection. The Snap Case is available in two versions: a standard model and a variant compatible with the Phone Lanyard for hands-free use, priced separately at $29.99.

The Snap Case will be available for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in colors Jet Black, Taupe, and Misty Cove by September 20, as well as in Cement and Earthen Beige in early October.

MOFT also has invisible cases ($39.99) for all iPhone 16, the Snap Phone Tripod Stand Wallet, and the new Snap Flow Notepad Stand, which you can write your best ideas on the back of your phone.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Incase offers plant-based cases

Left: ICON case, middle City Case, and right Level Case Image source: Incase

Incase is also prepared for the iPhone 16 release with several new cases. BGR’s favorite is the new plant-based corn leather ICON case ($59.99). It features a full-wrap protective bumper with a high-quality, textured co-mold inlay, protecting against drops up to 12 feet. This accessory is designed to be used with Apple’s MagSafe accessories with built-in magnets.

The third-party accessory maker also offers a new City Case ($49.99) in vegan leather for protection and performance, level and halo cases ($49.99) with unique designs and more.

CASETiFY improves popular options

Image source: CASETiFY

Popular case maker CASETiFY upgraded its MagSafe-compatible Ultra Bounce Case for the iPhone 16. It uses the company’s proprietary Tesselock to increase the durability and lifespan of the case, withstanding drops of up to 32.8ft. The case is available in various prints and customizable choices for $100. It’s possible to put some add-on accessories, such as the Ultra Bounce Carabiner, the Ultra Bounce Utility Lanyard, and the Ultra Bounce Keychain.

CASETiFY is also refreshing its popular Bounce Cases that can withstand a 21.3ft drop. It has a more ergonomic grip, and it’s 5% slimmer and 11% lighter than its predecessor. It comes in five color options for $80.

TORRAS focuses on next-gen Ostand cases

Image source: TORRAS

For the iPhone 16, TORRAS offers new Ostand cases ($45.99). This sleek case features smooth, rounded curves that enhance grip comfort. What makes this case unique is the new kickstand, merging style with functionality. The company says its magnets are 40% stronger than MagSafe, and the versatile positioning is ideal for everything from “office work and photography to fitness and entertainment.”

There’s also the popular Ostand Spin Classic ($42.99), with a 360º spin stand, 3-in-1 functionality, and a slim design.

PITAKA’s known ultra-thin options are here

Image source: PITAKA

Popular brand PITAKA has added several case collections for the iPhone 16 release, including the Ultra Slim Case ($49.99), for the minimalists out there. The thinnest and lightest option, made from aramid fiber, offers strong MagSafe compatibility and reinforced magnets.

The company also bets on the Tactile Woven Case ($59.99). The aramid fiber constructed option combines a great great with ultra-thing and lightweight design. Still, if you prefer strong cases, PITAKA offers a military-grade protective case ($79.99), which is perfect for those who usually drop their phones.

Beats joins the party with exclusive cases with Camera Control integration

Image source: Beats

Beats has iPhone 16 cases ($49) with soft microfiber material and “bold interior accent colors” in Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple. These iPhone 16 cases are made of hardshell polycarbonate and flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption while making the accessory “thin, light, and easy to grip.”

The case is MagSafe compatible, with built-in magnets that align perfectly with all iPhone 16 models for an easy-to-attach experience and efficient wireless charging. It’s also a different solution from Apple, which now only sells Clear and Silicone cases. To take full advantage of the new Camera Control, Beats says its cases feature a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer that communicates finger movements to the Camera Control.

InfinaCore adds minimalistic and on-the-budget iPhone 16 cases

Image source: InfinaCore

InfinaCore’s new iPhone 16 Case ($17.99) is designed with MagSafe compatibility, featuring an extra-strength 3500 Gauss magnet for secure attachment. The minimalistic case offers anti-yellowing silicone with a smooth, silky finish, soft-felt interior, and button protection.

Besides that, the third-party accessory maker has announced several new products for iPhone owners, including a MagSafe Battery Pack-like M3 mini ($49.99) accessory with a 5,200 mAh capacity, a 3-in-1 Q2 wireless charger ($39.99), a foldable wireless charging stand ($29.99), and a 2-in-1 charger ($29.99).

Wrap up

These are some of the best iPhone 16 cases available today. BGR will update this article as we learn more about new options. Below, we have a comprehensive guide on the new iPhones, including their features, price, software updates, and more.