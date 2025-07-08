Save hundreds on the top smart home robots from ECOVACS during Prime Day

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

If your goal this Prime Day is to step up your cleaning routine with some of the best smart home robots on the market, you need to check out ECOVACS. Whether you’re looking to tidy up your floors, your windows, or even your yard, ECOVAC has something for everyone this Prime Day, with up to $900 off some of its most popular products.

The main attraction this time around is the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI, the company’s latest and greatest robot vacuum and mop. In fact, we recently called the X9 PRO OMNI “the best you can get” in our glowing review. Despite having just launched in May, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI will be available for 31% off from July 8 through July 11, making it one of the best deals on Amazon this Prime Day.

That said, this top-notch robot vacuum is just one of the unbeatable ECOVACS deals you’ll find this Prime Day, so let’s take a look at them all.

Featured deal: The ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI

Image source: ECOVACS

Named 2025’s Best Robot Vacuum by Vacuum Wars, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI is truly one of the most intelligent, capable, and advanced smart home robots on the market right now. Let’s start with the vacuuming, which combines the company’s BLAST™ high-airflow vacuum system with a whopping 16,600 Pa of suction power to easily and efficiently remove dust, pet hair, debris, and more from any hard surface, carpet, or rug in your home. Some robot vacuums struggle with soft flooring – not the X9 PRO. Another major issue for many robovacs is hair getting tangled in the brush, but the X9 PRO’s V-shaped roller brush and anti-tangle side brushes ensure that the brush stays clear.

Just as impressive is the mopping system, which features an extended OZMO™ Roller that not only scrubs your floors but cleans itself as it mops. That way, you know that only clean water is being used on your floors while the dirty water gets scraped off. Plus, the X90 PRO’s Triple Lift system automatically raises the mop to ensure your carpets and rugs don’t get wet.

It does all of this while deftly navigating your home with the power of AI, LiDAR mapping, and the TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor. You probably miss a spot or two when manually vacuuming, sweeping, or mopping your home, but the X9 PRO can adjust its path on the fly to avoid obstacles and return to clean each and every spot it missed on the first pass. That said, standing at just 3.8 inches tall, the robot vacuum can even fit under nearly any object in your home, so it’s not going to miss much as it scours your home for messes to clean.

This device can be controlled with the ECOVACS HOME app or through a connected voice control device. And the terrific base station makes cleaning up effortless. Yes, it’s sleek and compact, but it also automatically empties the dust bin, fills up the robot’s water tank, dispenses cleaning solution, and washes the mop with hot water before air drying it in just two hours at 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Normally, you could bring the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI home for $1,599.99, but for Prime Day, ECOVACS has lowered the price to just $1,099.99, or 31% off.

More robotic vacuums: The ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI

Image source: ECOVACS

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to deals on amazing robot vacuums this Prime Day. ECOVACS came prepared with a wide range of options for different needs and budgets, starting with the DEEBOT T80 OMNI. If you’re intrigued by the self-washing OZMO™ Roller mopping system, you’ll find it in this vacuum as well, complete with the same deep-cleaning capabilities and TruEdge technology to ensure that every edge and corner gets scrubbed clean.

Some of the other highlights of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI include a mighty 18,000Pa suction power, AIVI 3D 3.0 and LiDAR to recognize objects and avoid obstacles, ZeroTangle™ 3.0 technology to keep the brush clear of tangles, and an advanced base station with hot water mop washing, hot air drying, a self-emptying dustbin, and more.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI retails for $1,199.99, but during Prime Day, ECOVACS has slashed the price down to a tempting $849.99.

Budget-friendly ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX and PRO

Image source: ECOVACS

For those on a tighter budget, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 family of robot vacuums are among the best-selling and highest-rated on the market.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI actually features the most powerful suction of any vacuum on this list at 18,500 Pa. Combine that with an airflow of 34.5 cubic feet per minute, and you have a vacuum capable of cleaning any surface, from hardwood to thick carpet. Other notable features include an 18 millimeter auto-lift mop, ZeroTangle™ 2.0, edge-to-edge cleaning, and a 12-in-1 OMNI Station with all the same perks as other top robovacs.

For Prime Day, ECOVACS has temporarily dropped the price of the DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI from $999.99 to $699.99.

The other member of the family is the ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, which also happens to be the most affordable robovac we’re covering today. In addition to being such a compelling value buy, this is also an outstanding robot vacuum and mop, with 15,000 Pa of suction power, familiar features like ZeroTangle 2.0, TruEdge 2.0, AIVI 3D 3.0, and the 10-in-1 OMNI Station. Plus, measuring in at just 3.19 inches tall, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI can glide under tight spaces many other robovacs can’t.

If you’re looking for a stellar robot vacuum and mop combo that won’t break the bank, you can buy the ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI for $599.99 during Prime Day, which is 25% off its suggested retail price of $799.99.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robot Vacuum

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you want an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop that will clean your floors without you having to lift a finger, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI. This model offers 18,000 Pa of suction power and AI navigation for an effortless clean. Pet owners may prefer the X8 PRO OMNI, as its ZeroTangle™ 2.0 technology keeps hairs and debris from getting caught in the machine. And, while some robot vacuums struggle to reach into corners, the X8 PRO OMNI extends for edge-to-edge cleaning. To prevent streaks and dirty water, the OZMO™ roller also self-cleans as it mops.

But those who don’t want to worry about their robot vacuum will especially appreciate the 12-in-1 hands-free cleaning station dock, which refills, dries, washes, and dispenses the cleaning solution automatically. All you have to do is replace the dirty water with fresh water — the X8 PRO OMNI will do the rest. And, this robot vacuum can be voice control activated if connected to an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Matter. AI Navigation features keep the vacuum from getting stuck, hitting obstacles, or missing any areas for truly spotless floors.

During Prime Day, save big on the ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI. Normally $1,399, this robot vacuum is priced at just $949.99.

Mow effortlessly with the ECOVACS GOAT A2500 RTK

Image source: ECOVACS

ECOVACS is best known for its robot vacuums, but with the ECOVACS GOAT A2500 RTK, you can also mow your lawn without lifting a finger. The ECOVACS GOAT A2500 RTK robot lawn mower uses 3D time-of-flight and AI cameras, LiDAR-enhanced RTK navigation, and 3D obstacle avoidance to cut your grass from edge to edge for a clean, consistent result that will leave all of your neighbors jealous.

Although it’s significantly more compact than the average lawn mower, the ECOVACS GOAT A2500 utilizes a 32V motor and dual blade-discs to cover up to 4,305 square feet in one hour. The 5Ah battery can charge up in just 45 minutes, and on a single charge, the robot mower is able to mow up to 5,382 square feet.

If you’d rather be sipping on lemonade than toiling away in your yard this summer, be sure to pick up the ECOVACS GOAT A2500 RTK while it’s on sale for $1,199.99. That’s 40% off the standard retail price of $1,999.99.

Wash your windows with ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI

Image source: ECOVACS

Finally, one of the most unique offerings from ECOVACS is the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI – a portable window cleaning robot that can clean up to nearly 600 square feet of glass on a single charge. The robot has a three-nozzle wide-angle spray for full coverage of your windows along with five cleaning modes, intelligent path planning, and a synchronous belt that keeps the robot attached firmly to the glass. The ingenious design offers hands-free cleaning for multiple window contaminants, including dust, pet paw prints, and dried rain streaks.

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI also comes with an all-in-one multipurpose docking station that serves as a control panel, a charger, a storage container, and more for the robot. You can even unplug the docking station and run the window cleaning robot on battery power in rooms without easy-to-reach sockets.

Get ready to save time, energy, sweat equity, and money because though ECOVACS typically charges $699.99 for the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI, you buy one for just $474.99 during Prime Day this summer. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals!