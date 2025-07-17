Adobe Firefly adds three major upgrades to its AI video generator

Today, Adobe is taking Adobe Firefly a step further with powerful new tools and expanded access to partner AI models for its AI video generator. The company says this update brings more “control, precision, and flexibility to create and edit content that connects and stands out.”

The first major feature is the ability to generate sound effects. Currently in beta, this function lets creators make custom sound effects using either a text prompt or their voice. Adobe explains what’s included:

Impact sounds: Add impact sounds and layer ambient tracks into final video outputs to capture tone, nature sounds, and dramatic weight.

Add impact sounds and layer ambient tracks into final video outputs to capture tone, nature sounds, and dramatic weight. Atmospheric tracks: Layer ambient tracks to establish location context for your video generations, or upload your own video.

Adobe Firefly is also integrating image and video models from more partners: Moonvalley’s Marey, Google’s Veo 3 with audio, Pika’s 2.2, Luma AI’s Ray2, and Topaz Labs’ image and video upscaling tools. These join existing models from Google, OpenAI, Luma AI, Ideogram, Pika, Black Forest Labs, and others.

With more flexibility to choose between models, Adobe says its products still don’t use users’ data to train generative AI models. Customers also get access to all of the modes with a single Adobe sign-in and plan, so there’s no need to manage separate accounts or subscriptions.

Adobe Firefly video creation now brings more creative control in three key ways:

Composition Reference: Use a still image or visual sample to guide framing and layout.

Use a still image or visual sample to guide framing and layout. Keyframe Cropping: Refine composition frame by frame when creating content for social media or cinematic formats.

Refine composition frame by frame when creating content for social media or cinematic formats. Style Presets: Apply a consistent visual style across multiple outputs with this new option.

Adobe Firefly starts at $9.99 per month, though a higher-cost plan may be needed depending on your usage.