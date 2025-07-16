Google announces Pixel 10 launch event will take place on August 20

The future of Google’s Pixel lineup is just around the corner. Made by Google 2025 will officially take place on August 20, according to the invites Google sent out on Wednesday. The event will be held in New York City this time after setting up shop in Google’s hometown of Mountain View, California last year. The tech giant explained on the invitation that it plans to share “the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”

As for timing, you can tune in to watch the Made by Google 2025 keynote live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 20. That’s a week later than last year’s showcase, but still much earlier than in previous years. For instance, Made by Google 2023 didn’t kick off until October 4, and in 2022, the event took place on October 6.

What to expect at Made by Google 2025

There’s no doubt that Google will bring the latest Pixel lineup to this year’s event, which should include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The biggest upgrade over last year’s models will be the Tensor G5 chipset, which was mass produced by TSMC, not Samsung. Early reports indicate that it’s a huge leap over the Tensor G4.

Meanwhile, fans expecting a redesigned look are going to be disappointed. Leaks have made it clear that Google doesn’t plan to make any substantial changes to the design of the phones this year. All four models look virtually identical to their predecessors. This generation is all about the added horsepower of the chipset and the arrival of Android 16.

Beyond new phones, Google is also set to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 — which is rumored to be a bit thicker than the third-generation model to make room for a bigger battery — and the budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds.

We’ll be back with more coverage ahead of the Pixel 10 launch event on August 20.