Using cannabis can make lasting changes to your body’s epigenetic code

Using cannabis could make changes to your body’s epigenetic code, research has discovered. The findings, which were published in a study in 2023, suggest that using marijuana in any way can affect the code that your body uses to switch on and off different genes. This research is vital to fully understanding the effects marijuana use has on the body and could open the door to further research down the line.

As one of the most used drugs in the world, the way that marijuana affects the human body is still not fully understood. We have some understanding of its impact, but this research shows that it has a much longer reach than scientists might have previously expected. One of the markers found during the research ties directly to the markers seen in tobacco use, suggesting a much closer association between the use of tobacco and marijuana.

Further, the researchers wanted to see how using cannabis changes the epigenetic code, as fully understanding this could help them ascertain whether it has any directly negative or positive effects on human health. Most notably, they wanted to see how it might affect the genes associated with aging, which are typically controlled by the body’s epigenetic code. Understanding changes to the body’s epigenetic code can help us understand how heat affects aging, as well as what the body’s epigenetic age is.

To conduct their research, the scientists used data gathered from willing participants that had their use of cannabis surveyed over the years. The researchers looked at blood samples taken five years apart, and compared the blood based on factors like consecutive cannabis use, as well as whether or not they had used the drug recently.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

Together, the data showcased just how much using cannabis changes the epigenetic code. They found several markers that could be tied to both consecutive and recent use. However, the researchers note that additional research is needed to truly understand the connections and how far they reach throughout the code. For now, though, this research has at least provided some novel insights into the association between using marijuana and epigenetic factors.