Waterllama’s biggest update yet will help you stay hydrated this summer

Summer has arrived, which means hydration should be top of mind every day. If you were intrigued by the arrival of the HidrateSpark Pro 2 smart water bottle earlier this month, you should also be aware of Waterllama’s latest update, which improves the app’s ability to accurately track the amount of water and other liquid you drink every day.

With version 1.89, the company added 100+ popular beverages from around the world, including popular drinks like Coke, oolong tea, horchata, and more, which means you don’t need to fill in your drinks from scratch. Most importantly, the app adds up your hydration score for you, so you can tell whether you’re moving towards your goal or not.

For example, if you drink alcoholic beverages, you’re actually dehydrating yourself because you’ll have to use the restroom more often. If you drink milk instead, you’re actually increasing your hydration because of its electrolytes and nutrients.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Waterllama is also making it easier to create custom beverages. Users can pick a color, match their cup, and choose from 100+ hand-drawn icons, which the app hopes will match your favorite tumbler. In a press release, the company says, “If you’re unsure about hydration or caffeine in the beverage you’re creating, don’t worry. You can simply choose a beverage that it’s similar to, and all the known characteristics will be applied to your new beverage.”

This update also brings self-styled widgets, explanations for failed challenges, and 17 new app icons for you to try out. From the whimsical balloon llama to the elegant flower llama, there’s a new icon for every preference. There are even the unique glass and candy options to give an interesting pop to your iPhone Home Screen.

Additionally, the company is readying an update for iOS 26 later this fall. Waterllama is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The app is free to download but requires a subscription to unlock all the perks.