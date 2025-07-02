Beat the heat with this advanced hydration-tracking smart bottle

Summer is truly upon us. With heatwaves across the United States, Europe and other regions, the best way to tackle this unbearable weather is by using tons of sunscreen, avoiding the sun during the hottest hours, and staying hydrated.

While there are tons of apps to help you stay hydrated, including the popular Waterllama, one of the best ways I’ve been maintaining my hydration levels is with the HidrateSpark Pro bottle. Released in 2022, this smart bottle tracks how much water I drink throughout the day. Every time I take a sip, the bottle syncs with an iPhone app.

There, I can even add other liquids I drank throughout the day, check my hydration score, and see my goal based on my height, weight, weather, and if I worked out or not. Since its release, I’ve been the number one fan of this product. I’ve dropped it countless times, taken it all over the world with me, and it’s been one of the best gadgets I have ever owned.

That said, I was surprised to learn HidrateSpark has launched a new Pro 2 bottle, improving on the foundations of the first generation with even better features.

HidrateSpark Pro 2 smart bottle will keep you hydrated

Image source: HidrateSpark

While summer is the season when we should be drinking water the most, it’s safe to say that the HidrateSpark Pro 2 smart bottle should accompany you throughout the year. Staying hydrated offers several benefits for your health. Not only does your skin start looking better, but you’ll be better prepared for whatever the day throws at you.

The HidrateSpark Pro 2 smart bottle offers some of the same features as its predecessor with a few new twists — here’s everything the smart bottle features:

Drink Reminders: Get reminders when you’re behind on your hydration goals as the bottle glows, emits a new sound alert, and sends app alerts.

Get reminders when you’re behind on your hydration goals as the bottle glows, emits a new sound alert, and sends app alerts. Drink Tracker: With its SipSense technology, the smart bottle connects with your iPhone to track the amount of water you drink throughout the day.

With its SipSense technology, the smart bottle connects with your iPhone to track the amount of water you drink throughout the day. Apple Find My: One of the new features of the HidrateSpark Pro 2 is Apple’s Find My compatibility. With that, you’ll never leave your expensive water bottle behind.

One of the new features of the HidrateSpark Pro 2 is Apple’s Find My compatibility. With that, you’ll never leave your expensive water bottle behind. Drink Goal: The HidrateSpark app gives you a drink goal and lets you personalize how much water you want to drink throughout the day.

The HidrateSpark app gives you a drink goal and lets you personalize how much water you want to drink throughout the day. Drink Glow: Choose between glowing patterns when you drink water or when you fill your bottle.

Choose between glowing patterns when you drink water or when you fill your bottle. Improved Drink Sensor: The new Drink Sensor now charges via USB-C, and the battery can last up to 21 days. Three years after the HydrateSpark Pro launched, my personal water bottle still lasts around 15 days on a single charge.

The new Drink Sensor now charges via USB-C, and the battery can last up to 21 days. Three years after the HydrateSpark Pro launched, my personal water bottle still lasts around 15 days on a single charge. About the Bottle: The HidrateSpark Pro 2 bottle comes with a splash resistant lid and a leakproof lock lid. It’s made of 18/8 stainless steel and is BPA and lead free.

The HidrateSpark Pro 2 bottle comes with a splash resistant lid and a leakproof lock lid. It’s made of 18/8 stainless steel and is BPA and lead free. Drink Colder: The smart water bottle promises to keep your beverage cool for up to 24 hours, so you don’t have to worry about drinking warm water.

Price and availability

Image source: HidrateSpark

The HidrateSpark Pro 2 is available in three sizes:

Smart Bottle 21 oz/621 ml: $69.99

$69.99 Smart Bottle 32 oz/946 ml: $79.99

$79.99 Smart Tumbler 30 oz/887 ml: $79.99

There are different colors and lids available on the official HidrateSpark online store. As of now, most HidrateSpark Pro 2 options are out of stock, as they just released the first wave of products, with more coming soon.