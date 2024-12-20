Popular Waterllama app’s new update is way more important than it seems

The start of a new year is always the perfect time to change some of our worst habits and make something better out of them. Popular water tracker app and 2022 App Store Award winner Waterllama wants to do exactly that by helping you stay as hydrated as possible in 2025.

With the latest update, Waterllama added Hydration Tips for its users. While you could see this as a small update, the team behind the app created over 500 captivating illustrations to make those tips as enjoyable as possible.

Each day, the app offers 3 bite-sized tips to help you learn about various hydration benefits. Those tips are presented in a simple card-like design, and the ones I’ve seen have definitely been interesting. Did you know that keeping yourself hydrated improves your sleep, makes your skin healthier, and even helps you lose weight?

Waterllama is one of the best apps out there, and BGR loves the attention to detail the team has in the app. When Apple released iOS 18, Waterllama had some of the best Control Center widgets out there. Every time you log water, it displays a colorful little animation.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The app gives you smart reminders during the day and offers several healthy challenges to keep you hydrated. With Waterllama, you can collect and fill up 100+ cute characters, track water from anything you drink, take advantage of a handy Apple Watch app, use cool home screen widgets, and get monthly hydration in-app events.

Waterllama water tracker is free to download, but a subscription is required to access some perks, such as unlocking new characters, creating custom beverages, personalizing them, and editing your water intake history.

You can find the Waterllama app on the App Store.