How to see your 2024 Activity Recap on iPhone or Apple Watch

If you’ve been working out this year with your iPhone as a companion or with an Apple Watch, there’s a beautiful Activity Recap waiting for you. Before you ask: No, it’s not Apple that offers a Spotify Wrapped-like recap of your workouts. Instead, it’s Gentler Streak, the 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, and the 2024 Apple Design Award winner in the “Social Impact” category.

As of December 1, Gentler Streak has rolled out its 2024 Activity Recap, showing how much you moved during this past year. More importantly, this feature is available for free and for everyone, even if you have never used Gentler Streak before in your life.

Here’s how to see Gentler Streak 2024 Activity Recap

First, you need to download the Gentler Streak app. As I mentioned, it’s free to download. Then, follow these steps:

If you’re a new user, do the onboarding. It’s important to note that this data is not used by Gentler Streak at all, and it’s just so you can create a profile

Let the app gain access to your Apple Health data – if you don’t enable this, or if you don’t have any recordings on the Fitness app, you won’t be able to see your Activity Recap

Once you’re in, scroll the app down to check your Activity Recap

In the Insights tab, you can also find your year in workouts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Since Gentler Streak is a fitness tracker that wants to improve your well-being, the first chart will be about your body’s needs, not how much you’ve worked out. That said, if you overdid it this past year, the app will tell you that you exceeded what should have been your goals. With that in mind, days that you haven’t worked out are also included as meeting your body’s needs.

A little further, you’ll see the days you have exercised, the activities you enjoyed the most, how many calories you burned, and a few lovely trivia about the length of your workout and how it compares to other activities, such as climbing Mount Everest, doing a marathon, etc.

In addition, you can share your Activity Recap on social media or with your friends. If you’re interested in learning more about Gentler Streak, I wrote about how it helped me run my first 15k in 2022. However, it has brought several new features since then, including an all-new Wellbeing tab and sleep tracker.

Gentler Streak is free to download. Its Monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $54.99 with Family Sharing included, and $179.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included.