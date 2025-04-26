The Top 10 streaming TV hits you don’t want to miss this week on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more

If your watchlist is starting to look a little stale, this week’s ranking of the Top 10 TV shows from Reelgood has you covered with some potential new gems to stream. Netflix’s Black Mirror, for example, is once again bending minds and bending reality, while The Last of Us on Max continues to haunt viewers with its brutal post-apocalypse. Newcomer Ransom Canyon has also lassoed plenty of attention for Netflix, while Apple TV+ is making noise with its buzzy drama Your Friends & Neighbors — and, over on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again is proving that there’s still plenty of life left in the Marvel machine.

That’s just a taste of what’s on offer, and the rest of this week’s Top 10 includes a galaxy far, far away, a darkly hilarious megachurch family, a gritty crime thriller, and a behind-the-scenes peek at Hollywood.

Let’s take a look at what everyone’s glued to right now, and why your watchlist is about to get a whole lot longer. The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on April 23, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Black Mirror (Netflix). Black Mirror is a dark anthology series that explores the chilling ways technology can warp modern life and human behavior. Each standalone episode presents a near-future world where innovation and obsession collide, often with disturbing and all-too-plausible consequences. Easily one of the best Netflix TV shows of all time.

2. The Last of Us (HBO/Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice. With new allies, brutal enemies, and emotional gut-punches around every corner, this season digs even deeper into the human cost of survival.

3. Ransom Canyon (Netflix). Ransom Canyon unfolds in a rugged Texas town where love and loyalty are tested across generations of ranching families. At the center are Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady, two longtime neighbors whose growing bond stirs up old wounds, new rivalries, and the unforgiving pull of the land they call home.

4. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays a washed-up hedge fund guy who loses everything — so, naturally, he starts robbing his ultra-rich neighbors to keep up appearances. But as he sneaks behind their manicured hedges and designer curtains, he discovers that the real drama isn’t in the heists; it’s in the secrets everyone’s hiding.

5. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). Daredevil: Born Again finds Matt Murdock back on the streets of New York, balancing life as a lawyer and a masked vigilante. When Wilson Fisk resurfaces with new power and dangerous ambitions, their long-running feud reignites in brutal, high-stakes fashion.

6. The Pitt (Max). The Pitt follows the staff of an overworked Pittsburgh emergency room, where each episode captures one intense hour of a grueling 15-hour shift. Led by Dr. Michael Robinavitch, the team battles medical crises, emotional strain, and a crumbling healthcare system in real time.

7. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a gritty Star Wars prequel that follows Cassian Andor’s journey from drifter to rebel fighter, showing the messy, human side of rebellion. It trades lightsabers for political intrigue, painting a darker, sharper portrait of life under the Empire. My second-place favorite of 2025’s TV shows so far, after Severance.

8. The Studio (Apple TV+). Seth Rogen’s new Apple TV+ drama skewers the inner workings of a major Hollywood movie studio. Blending humor and industry drama, the series explores the chaos, egos, and power struggles behind the scenes as executives and creatives clash to get films made (check out our review here).

9. MobLand (Paramount+). This new gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clan.

10. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO/Max). The Righteous Gemstones follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family of televangelists who built their empire on faith, greed, and outrageous scandal. Beneath their megachurch empire’s glossy surface, the Gemstones constantly scheme, backstab, and bungle their way through one hilarious disaster after another.