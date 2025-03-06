HBO’s new docuseries Celtics City is proving that the Boston Celtics don’t just dominate on the court — they dominate on the screen too.

The nine-part HBO Original, directed by Emmy winner Lauren Stowell, is already earning rave reviews from critics and boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes after its release earlier this week. Basically, whether you’re a basketball fan or even just a sucker for a great sports story, this is your next must-watch.

The Celtics, for one thing, aren’t just any NBA team. They’re the winningest franchise in league history, with 18 championships to their name — including last year’s dominant title run. Celtics City also dives into what makes this team more than just a collection of banners and trophies. It captures the heart and soul of Boston’s basketball culture, from the Larry Bird glory days to the modern era of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The series, HBO explains, “is the story of a team that reflects the enormous societal changes over the past 75 years and has come to embody resilience, pride, and the spirit of a city – as told by those who built its legacy, lived through its challenges, and carry it forward today.”

What makes this docuseries stand out is how it blends on-court action with the unique relationship between the team and the city. It’s not just about wins and losses; it’s about the passion, pride, and identity that the Celtics represent to Boston fans. With never-before-seen footage, interviews with players past and present, and a cinematic style that makes every game feel like a battle for the ages, Celtics City is a love letter to one of the most storied franchises in sports.

“As a resolute Celtics hater, it brings me absolutely no pleasure to report this, but Celtics City is quite good, and has appeal for fans of any NBA team – even the 29 that the Celtics like to look down their noses at,” raves a Decider review. Adds The Wall Street Journal: “Celtics City never stops. It can’t. To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, if you can measure a team by the quality of its archenemies, Celtics City, even at nine episodes, is barely long enough to list them all.”

Whether you’re a lifelong Celtics die-hard or just looking for something binge-worthy, this series delivers. And with that 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it looks like the Celtics are still finding ways to rack up Ws.

Celtics City is available now on HBO and Max — don’t miss it.