The best new sci-fi series on Apple TV+ just got renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ has officially decided to double down on one of its most acclaimed new original series. Murderbot, the genre-blending sci-fi thriller/comedy (thromedy?) starring Alexander Skarsgård, has been renewed for a second season ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale that’ll be available to stream starting this Friday, July 11.

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling novels, the series has quickly won fans with its blend of cynical humor and unexpected emotional pull. At the heart of the story is a self-aware security android that calls itself “Murderbot” (a result of its delusions of grandeur) but balances that vibe with its addiction to trashy soap operas. In fact, watching TV is what it would prefer to do all day, rather than keep getting its annoying human protectees out of one jam after another.

But when its latest mission gets complicated, this emotionally conflicted machine is forced to confront what it really wants from the existence it’s been given.

Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer, has earned rave reviews for his performance, and the show itself has picked up a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the buzz positioning it as one of Apple TV+’s breakout hits of the year. Created by Chris and Paul Weitz, Murderbot combines philosophical sci-fi with dark comedy and a dash of corporate dystopia. Season 2 promises to take viewers even deeper into this strange universe, including by diving into more of the in-world show “Sanctuary Moon.”

Of course, this is just the latest example of how Apple TV+ has quietly built one of the most exciting sci-fi libraries in streaming, favoring high-concept storytelling over franchise fatigue. Murderbot joins a growing lineup of Apple TV+ sci-fi hits like Foundation, Invasion, and Silo, all of them shows that lean into big ideas and rich, character-focused storytelling. And with the Season 1 finale about to drop, plus a second season already on the way, now’s the perfect time to dive in.

Bottom line: Murderbot is probably one of the sharpest and most entertaining sci-fi series out there, on any streaming platform.