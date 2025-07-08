Why Apple keeps renewing Slow Horses, one of the best shows on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ officially confirmed today that its long-running spy drama Slow Horses, a favorite of both fans and critics, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, a seventh season of the Apple TV+ is now in the works — an announcement that comes two months before Season 5 of the show even makes it to the streaming service. And, honestly, it’s not hard to see why we got this news today.

With its mix of dry British humor, its unconventional take on the world of espionage, and an unforgettable performance from Gary Oldman, Slow Horses has become one of the crown jewels in Apple’s original programming lineup. With that in mind, here are three reasons why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Apple keeps renewing this nontraditional espionage thriller — and why a season seven renewal just got announced.

Consistent critical acclaim

Few shows on television can claim the kind of critical track record Slow Horses has built up. All four seasons that have been released as of this writing are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with two scoring a perfect 100% from critics. Season 4 was even ranked the #1 TV show of 2024 on the platform. That kind of adoration from critics just reinforces a show’s reputation as prestige TV at its finest.

“Slow Horses‘ fourth season,” I wrote in my review of the most recent batch of episodes, “revels in subverting the tropes of traditional espionage drama. Unlike those on the big screen, the spies here have dadbods and all manner of flaws and disorders. There’s a gambling addict and an alcoholic. More than one has anger issues. All of them are castaways who sit at the little kids’ table now, where they can only dream of a life less ordinary.”

Gary Oldman’s performance

As the grumpy, foul-mouthed, HR nightmare of a spymaster Jackson Lamb, Oldman delivers one of the most memorable performances of his career. He’s racked up nominations from the Emmys, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, which honestly isn’t bad for a character who insults everyone in his orbit and who spends his downtime not washing his hair, farting, drinking, and smoking.

His portrayal is the heart of the show — and a major reason why fans like me keep coming back.

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

A perfect fit for Apple’s strategy

Slow Horses fits right into Apple’s strategy of quality over quantity for its streamer.

As Apple’s European creative director Jay Hunt put it, the show’s blend of “self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action” makes it a perfect fit for Apple’s curated slate of originals. Plus, the international success of Slow Horses strengthens Apple’s position as a serious player in the prestige drama space. Season 5 is set to debut on September 24, while the just-announced Season 7 will focus on rooting out a dangerous mole inside the British government.

For fans, it’s more proof of what we’ve known almost since the show’s beginning — that Slow Horses is one of Apple TV+’s defining hits.