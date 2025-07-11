Everyone is binge-watching this romantic CW show that just hit Netflix

Sometimes, when you load up your favorite streaming service, you’re searching for something new and exciting to watch. Other times, you just want to binge a long-running show. Netflix has the best of both worlds, which is why we often see shows like Sullivan’s Crossing — which just joined the Netflix library this week — flying up the charts.

Sullivan’s Crossing is based on novels by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the books that inspired the Netflix original series Virgin River. Sullivan’s Crossing premiered on Canada’s CTV in 2023, and also airs on The CW in the United States. Given the popularity of Virgin River — which has just been renewed for an eighth season — it’s no big surprise that subscribers rushed to watch Sullivan’s Crossing as soon as it arrived on the streamer.

What is Sullivan’s Crossing about?

The Canadian romantic drama show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she becomes mixed up in legal troubles at work and travels home to Timberlake, Nova Scotia to regroup. Her boss was indicted for billing fraud and she’s being sued for negligence. Meanwhile, she’s doing her best to reconnect with her estranged father and establish a social life. She is, to say the least, “going through it” as the show’s story kicks off.

To complicate matters even further, Maggie left her boyfriend, Andrew (Allan Hawco), in Boston. Maggie didn’t part on the best of terms with Andrew, and it’s not long before he shows up at her doorstep, trying to make amends. Now, he wants Maggie to come back to Boston, but she’s not ready to go quite yet, creating a new rift between them.

And then there’s California Jones, aka Cal, (Chad Michael Murray) — a dashing local who walks Maggie home after she has a little too much to drink one night. If you detected a romantic rivalry brewing between Cal and Andrew, you’re on the right track.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast of Sullivan’s Crossing. Image source: The CW

In addition to Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, series regulars include Scott Patterson as Maggie’s father Harry Sullivan, Tom Jackson as Harry’s best friend Frank Cranebear, and Andrea Menard as Frank’s wife Edna.

Here’s the full list of recurring cast members through the first three seasons:

Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster

Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews

Dakota Taylor as Rafe Vadas

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Peter Outerbridge as Walter Lancaster

Lauren Hammersley as Connie Boyle

Reid Price as Rob Shandon

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Richard Donat as Roy Gunderson

Calem MacDonald as Kaleb Meyer

T. Thomason as Jackson Canaday

Hugh Thompson as Tom Canaday

Kate Vernon as Helen Culver

Steve Lund as Cooper

The cast will undoubtedly continue to grow in future seasons on CTV and The CW.

How many seasons are there?

The third season of Sullivan’s Crossing wrapped up on CTV in June, while the season finale will air on The CW next week. CTV also recently confirmed that the series has been picked up for a fourth season, likely set to premiere in 2026.

For now, only the first two seasons are streaming on Netflix, but the streamer also announced that Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 will join its library in August.