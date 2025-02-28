This update has me even more excited for Peacock’s follow-up to The Office

Oscar Nuñez is heading back to The Office — only, this time, it’ll be the offices of a small, struggling local newspaper.

It’s been confirmed that the actor who played one of three Dunder Mifflin accountants in the OG Office sitcom will reprise his beloved role of Oscar Martinez in Peacock’s upcoming and still untitled follow-up series. We don’t yet know all that much about the highly anticipated Peacock update to one of the most beloved TV comedies of all time, which is actually one reason that Nuñez’s return is so exciting. It represents a direct link to the original mockumentary classic — and maybe we’ll get even more!

The original show’s charm came, of course, not just from its hilarious ensemble cast, but also from the warmth and humanity each character brought to the workplace dynamic. Oscar Martinez’s dry wit, eye-roll-inducing intelligence, and occasional moments of vulnerability made him one of the most subtly brilliant characters on the show — and a perfect fit for the kind of low-stakes, high-awkwardness comedy The Office perfected.

Peacock’s new take on the workplace comedy will follow the employees of a small newspaper trying to keep the print business alive in an increasingly digital world. It’s a premise that feels ripe for the kind of offbeat humor and mundane absurdity that made The Office so special. Having Oscar in the mix instantly makes the show feel more grounded in that universe — a little nod to the legacy without relying too heavily on nostalgia.

With so much time having passed since The Office ended, this new series has the opportunity to carve out its own identity while still paying tribute to what made the original so iconic. Peacock’s series is a continuation of the story, with one of Dunder Mifflin’s finest employees along for the ride, while also representing the opportunity to try something fresh and original, story-wise. Check out our link below for a deeper look at the Peacock follow-up to The Office, which isn’t a sequel but rather a separate, standalone series that’s only loosely connected to the original.