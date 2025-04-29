Call Her Icon: Hulu is releasing a docuseries about game-changing podcast queen Alex Cooper

Daddy Gang, this one’s for you.

Hulu has announced a two-part docuseries coming in June about the one-and-only Alex Cooper. One of the most unfiltered, unapologetic voices of her generation, Cooper is, among other things, a podcasting powerhouse who over the last several years transformed the show Call Her Daddy from a raunchy, barstool-born dating podcast into a full-blown media empire.

Call Her Alex, the Hulu docuseries directed by Ry Russo-Young, will present a raw, revealing dive into the life of a woman who’s essentially become the female equivalent of Howard Stern for a Gen Z audience. In fact, calling Cooper a podcaster at this point feels like calling Beyoncé a singer. It’s technically true, but it also wildly undersells the cultural footprint.

With her signature blend of sex talk, therapy-speak, celebrity interviews, and chaos-laced honesty, Cooper has gone from recording in a Manhattan apartment to inking one of the biggest deals in podcast history. But Call Her Alex isn’t just a victory lap. The doc is described as a behind-the-scenes, brutally honest look at how Cooper got here — going from being an awkward kid in Pennsylvania to the most influential female voice in podcasting.

Viewers will be treated to footage of her prepping for her first tour, grappling with the weight of her platform, and opening up about the messier, not-so-Instagrammable parts of her rise. “It’s the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now,” Cooper says.

Call Her Alex is also about legacy, with Cooper (now in her 30s) having become a kind of unofficial spokesperson for young millennial women navigating adulthood in real-time. Whether she’s interviewing Hailey Bieber about marriage and mental health, or breaking down attachment styles with a therapist, Cooper’s power lies in her willingness to go there — to be messy, honest, and occasionally cringe, in a way that makes millions of listeners feel seen.

Hulu says the docuseries will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, with a post-screening Q&A featuring Cooper and Russo-Young. “My hope,” Cooper adds, “is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own.”