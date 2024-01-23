If you ditched cable but still want to keep up with all of the latest shows as they air, Hulu is the next best thing. Many of the most popular cable and network shows are available on Hulu the day after they air, so as long as you can wait a day, you can keep up without paying for cable. Plus, the streaming service is home to plenty of licensed and original movies. But the reason you’re here is because you want to know what’s new on Hulu next month.

February on Hulu is bookended by the arrival of two exciting FX limited series. Up first is the second season of Feud, this time focusing on writer Truman Capote and the rich socialites he pissed off. At the end of the month, we’re getting Shōgun, which is an adaptation of the James Clavell novel about a civil war in Japan in the year 1600.

New on Hulu in February 2024

Streaming February 1

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted | 2014

America’s Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma’s House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine’s Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What’s Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009

Streaming February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2022

Streaming February 4

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

Streaming February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

Streaming February 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

Streaming February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

Streaming February 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

Streaming February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

Streaming February 10

The Lost City | 2022

Streaming February 11

Father Stu | 2022

Streaming February 12

Blended | 2014

Streaming February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Streaming February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

Streaming February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2022

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

Streaming February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Pod Generation | 2023

Streaming February 17

Amulet | 2020

Streaming February 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

Streaming February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

Streaming February 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Streaming February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Streaming February 23

Mercy Road | 2021

Streaming February 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

Streaming February 25

Monica | 2023

Streaming February 27

FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

Streaming February 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Streaming February 29

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

St. Vincent | 2014

The Shack | 2017

Keep scrolling for everything new on Hulu from last month.

New on Hulu in January 2024

Streaming January 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth | 2013

Arkansas | 2020

Astro Boy | 2009

Compliance | 2012

Dirty Dancing | 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004

Empire Records | 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016

The Fight | 2020

Flawless | 2007

Frank | 2014

The Guard | 2011

Grandma | 2015

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Heat | 1995

Hero | 1992

Hook | 1991

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017

I Think I Love My Wife | 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015

The King Of Comedy | 1983

Little Manhattan | 2005

The Mummy | 1999

The Mummy Returns | 2001

The Mummy | 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pineapple Express | 2008

Prince Avalanche | 2013

Shoplifters | 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018

Stomp the Yard | 2007

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

Stuart Little | 1999

Stuart Little 2 | 2002

Super Troopers | 2002

War of the Worlds | 2005

X-Men: First Class | 2011

Year One | 2009

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

Streaming January 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

Streaming January 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere | Hulu Original

RBG | 2018

Streaming January 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck |2023

Streaming January 5

All Fun and Games | 2023

The System | 2022

Streaming January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects | 2023

Streaming January 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Streaming January 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere | Hulu Original

Echo: Complete Season 1 | Disney+ Original

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia | 2023

Streaming January 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

She Made Them Do It | 2013

Streaming January 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere | Hulu Original

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda’s Victim | 2023

Streaming January 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus | 2010

The Last Days On Mars | 2013

Uncharted | 2022

The Wave | 2015

Streaming January 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma | 2022

Streaming January 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere | Hulu Original

Streaming January 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island | 2023

Invisible Beauty | 2023

Streaming January 19

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker | 2022

Dangerous Waters | 2023

Streaming January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original

Streaming January 23

America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

Streaming January 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original

King Richard | 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Streaming January 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere | Hulu Original

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking | 2023

Streaming January 26

The Good Mother | 2023

Deliver Us | 2023

Imitation Game | 2014

Streaming January 27

Brian Banks | 2019

Streaming January 28

R.M.N. | 2022

Streaming January 30

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

That’s everything new on Hulu for the month of January 2024. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service.