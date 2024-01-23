If you ditched cable but still want to keep up with all of the latest shows as they air, Hulu is the next best thing. Many of the most popular cable and network shows are available on Hulu the day after they air, so as long as you can wait a day, you can keep up without paying for cable. Plus, the streaming service is home to plenty of licensed and original movies. But the reason you’re here is because you want to know what’s new on Hulu next month.
February on Hulu is bookended by the arrival of two exciting FX limited series. Up first is the second season of Feud, this time focusing on writer Truman Capote and the rich socialites he pissed off. At the end of the month, we’re getting Shōgun, which is an adaptation of the James Clavell novel about a civil war in Japan in the year 1600.
If you want to give Hulu a try, head to this page to sign up for a free trial.
New on Hulu in February 2024
Streaming February 1
- FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- Addicted | 2014
- America’s Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma’s House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004
- Force Majeure | 2014
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009
- Obsessed | 2009
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine’s Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
Streaming February 2
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance | 2022
Streaming February 4
- Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
- Beloved | 1998
- Hope Floats | 1998
- Predator | 1987
- Predator 2 | 1990
Streaming February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum | 2020
Streaming February 6
- Camp Hideout | 2023
Streaming February 7
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Streaming February 8
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song | 2010
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
Streaming February 9
- Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Abyss | 1989
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
Streaming February 10
- The Lost City | 2022
Streaming February 11
- Father Stu | 2022
Streaming February 12
- Blended | 2014
Streaming February 13
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Streaming February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Streaming February 15
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2022
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
Streaming February 16
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Pod Generation | 2023
Streaming February 17
- Amulet | 2020
Streaming February 19
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland | 2021
Streaming February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
Streaming February 21
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Streaming February 22
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Streaming February 23
- Mercy Road | 2021
Streaming February 24
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
Streaming February 25
- Monica | 2023
Streaming February 27
- FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
Streaming February 28
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Streaming February 29
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- St. Vincent | 2014
- The Shack | 2017
New on Hulu in January 2024
Streaming January 1
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
- After Earth | 2013
- Arkansas | 2020
- Astro Boy | 2009
- Compliance | 2012
- Dirty Dancing | 1987
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004
- Empire Records | 1995
- The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
- The Fight | 2020
- Flawless | 2007
- Frank | 2014
- The Guard | 2011
- Grandma | 2015
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Heat | 1995
- Hero | 1992
- Hook | 1991
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017
- I Think I Love My Wife | 2007
- Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015
- The King Of Comedy | 1983
- Little Manhattan | 2005
- The Mummy | 1999
- The Mummy Returns | 2001
- The Mummy | 2017
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Prince Avalanche | 2013
- Shoplifters | 2018
- The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018
- Stomp the Yard | 2007
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- Stuart Little | 1999
- Stuart Little 2 | 2002
- Super Troopers | 2002
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- X-Men: First Class | 2011
- Year One | 2009
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
Streaming January 2
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
Streaming January 3
- The Floor: Series Premiere
- Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
- Ishura: Series Premiere | Hulu Original
- RBG | 2018
Streaming January 4
- Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- We Are Family: Series Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
- Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
- Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
- Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Danger Below Deck |2023
Streaming January 5
- All Fun and Games | 2023
- The System | 2022
Streaming January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
- Rare Objects | 2023
Streaming January 8
- The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
- Grimsburg: Series Premiere
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Streaming January 9
- Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere | Hulu Original
- Echo: Complete Season 1 | Disney+ Original
- Safe Home: Complete Season 1
- Beyond Utopia | 2023
Streaming January 11
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- She Made Them Do It | 2013
Streaming January 12
- Self Reliance: Film Premiere | Hulu Original
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
- Miranda’s Victim | 2023
Streaming January 15
- Heartland: Complete Season 15
- The Last Circus | 2010
- The Last Days On Mars | 2013
- Uncharted | 2022
- The Wave | 2015
Streaming January 16
- Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original
- 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
- Umma | 2022
Streaming January 17
- A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere | Hulu Original
Streaming January 18
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
- The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 22
- Hidden Murder Island | 2023
- Invisible Beauty | 2023
Streaming January 19
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
- The Baker | 2022
- Dangerous Waters | 2023
Streaming January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original
Streaming January 23
- America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
- TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
Streaming January 24
- Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 | Hulu Original
- King Richard | 2021
- Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Streaming January 25
- Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere | Hulu Original
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
- History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
- Look Who is Stalking | 2023
Streaming January 26
- The Good Mother | 2023
- Deliver Us | 2023
- Imitation Game | 2014
Streaming January 27
- Brian Banks | 2019
Streaming January 28
- R.M.N. | 2022
Streaming January 30
- First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
That’s everything new on Hulu for the month of January 2024. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service.