The 3 biggest Apple TV+ series coming in July

Apple TV+ is stepping into July with a mix of sci-fi spectacle, the beauty of the natural world, and sun-soaked comedy. Whether you’re a fan of sprawling space operas or you just want a feel-good binge set against a gorgeous Mexican resort, the streamer’s lineup definitely won’t let you down.

Foundation, The Wild Ones, and Acapulco are the three biggest Apple TV+ series dropping in July, and each makes a strong case for why the iPhone maker’s platform deserves a spot in your summer watchlist. Below, here’s a look at each of the new shows.

Foundation: Season 3 (debuts July 11)

The epic saga inspired by Isaac Asimov’s classic novels returns, with even higher stakes and deeper philosophical questions.

Foundation has always been one of Apple TV+’s boldest series, one that’s both a prestige drama as well as an absolute visual marvel. Season 3 picks up 152 years after the events of the prior season, with the Foundation having grown far beyond its early ideals while the once-mighty Cleonic Empire teeters on the edge of collapse. Meanwhile, a warlord called The Mule threatens to take over the galaxy via a combination of brute force and psychic manipulation.

Apple’s hit series, produced by Skydance Television and helmed by Batman Begins writer David S. Goyer, continues to grow its universe with new characters played by Cherry Jones, Pilou Asbæk, Troy Kotsur, and more. Overall, expect more sweeping planetscapes from the upcoming season, as well as time-jumps, and confrontations between science and faith.

Cody Fern and Synnøve Karlsen in “Foundation” Season 3 on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The Wild Ones (debuts July 11)

This nature docuseries will take viewers around the world, as it captures rare and endangered animals on camera.

From the rainforests of Malaysia to the deserts of Mongolia, the team behind The Wild Ones uses more than 350 custom-built cameras to film intimate animal encounters with creatures that include the Javan rhino, Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, and North Atlantic right whale. In one scene, a bear creeps across moonlit dunes; in another, a whale rescue unfolds in real time.

“The series showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavors and long-term conservation efforts to help save them,” Apple explains about the series.

Image source: Apple

Acapulco: Season 4 (debuts July 23)

Finally, one of the most charming and underrated Apple TV+ gems is back for its fourth and final season. The bilingual Acapulco blends heart and humor as it tracks the coming-of-age journey of Maximo Gallardo, a young pool boy-turned-hotel magnate.

In the new season, present-day Máximo works to restore the Las Colinas resort to its former glory. With its vibrant setting and lovable cast, Acapulco remains a warm and refreshing escape, so much so that you can practically taste the salty sea air and feel the sand beneath your toes. “These four seasons have been magical,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez in a news release.

“‘Acapulco’ brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.”