The five top-ranked TV shows dominating the internet right now

A small town crime drama, a YA series built on secrets and lies, and stories of broken families and haunted detectives — this week’s new list of the top-ranked TV shows (courtesy of Reelgood) spans a mix of genres that proves viewers can’t resist a good twist, whether it’s emotional or criminal. From Netflix and Hulu to Prime Video, the current streaming landscape is full of binge-worthy stories that explore everything from betrayal and romance to deep-seated trauma and long-buried truths.

Whether you’re in the mood for messy reality TV, a dark procedural with a brooding lead, or a coming-of-age drama with characters that have more than a few skeletons in the closet, this week’s ranking is basically tailor-made for a weekend of nonstop streaming. These TV shows may be wildly different, but they all have one thing in common — people can’t stop bingeing them. Ready to see what’s topping the chart right now? Let’s dive in.

The newest Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on June 25, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are some of the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

“We Were Liars,” on Prime Video. Image source: Jessie Redmond/Prime

This week’s top streaming TV shows

1. The Waterfront (Netflix). The biggest streaming series this week is Netflix’s moody crime drama The Waterfront, set along the North Carolina coast, where a once-proud family business is on the brink. As Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) fights to keep his seafood empire afloat, he drags his family into a high-stakes drug operation that quickly unravels into — you guessed it! — a mess.

2. We Were Liars (Prime Video). From Prime’s official summary, “Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart We Were Liars, the series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

3. Love Island (Hulu). The setup for this reality dating show is really the same tried-and-true formula that so many reality TV shows follow: Attractive singles plus a sun-soaked villa equals loads of drama. The flirtations and rivalries make for the kind of small-screen chaos that’s impossible to look away from (for some people, that is, not for me).

4. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix). This next Netflix series follows Georgia, a young mother with a dark past, and her teenage daughter Ginny as they settling into life in a picturesque New England town after years on the run. The series eventually gets into Georgia’s dark history, testing the bond between mother and daughter.

5. Dept. Q (Netflix). This series, adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s Danish crime novels, stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a moody jackass of a detective whose boss essentially kicks him “downstairs.” where he’s forced to lead a cold case squad and is given what looks at first like a team of second-string underlings. I’ll put it this way: I’m not much of a fan of detective dramas, but this is one of the best TV shows of this entire year.