Why Prime Video’s Butterfly could be the next great spy drama

To viewers like me, there’s something irresistible about a tense, well-made spy drama — especially one that doesn’t just lean on car chases and fancy gadgets, but dares to explore the emotional fallout of a life built around secrets. That’s the territory that Butterfly, Prime Video’s upcoming thriller premiering on August 13, is aiming to claim. And if early details are any indication, it just might pull it off and become the newest must-watch of the genre.

At the center of Butterfly is Daniel Dae Kim, who not only leads the cast but serves as executive producer. Known for his roles in Lost and Hawaii Five-O, Kim plays David Jung, a former US intelligence operative trying to live a quiet life in South Korea. Of course, we know how these things always go when a secret warrior tries to get back to normal. His peace is shattered when a decision from his past sets off a deadly chain of events, and a young assassin is sent to kill him. Her name is Rebecca, played by Reina Hardesty, and she works for a shadowy outfit known only as Caddis.

From there, Butterfly becomes a tense, character-driven chase through the psychological wreckage of lives lived in deep cover. Kim’s character isn’t a smooth operator or a stoic patriot; he’s messy, unpredictable, and deeply wounded. In other words, he’s exactly the kind of figure who fits into the lineage of modern prestige thrillers, from shows like True Detective to Prime Video’s own Fallout. And that’s no coincidence.

Reina Hardesty in Prime Video’s “Butterfly.” Image source: Prime Video

The new Prime series is based on a graphic novel created by Arash Amel, who wanted to create a story that explores questions of identity and what happens when the lies you tell others start to eclipse the truth you tell yourself. As Amazon describes it, Butterfly “explores the true nature of people who devote their lives to covert ops and the deceit, solitude, and violence that comes with it.” Think spies not as superheroes, but as fractured people shaped by the chaos they’ve caused.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Fans of the source material already know this story comes with serious weight. In the comic, Butterfly is one of Project Delta’s deep cover agents. When she’s framed for a murder she didn’t commit, she’s forced to seek refuge with the father she believed died years earlier, the father being a Cold War-era operative codenamed Nightingale. Their uneasy reunion unfolds across a backdrop of conspiracy and betrayal, with each character unsure whether the other can be trusted.

While the Prime Video show doesn’t seem to be a page-for-page retelling, the graphic novel’s core emotional tension appears to carry over here. The rest of the cast include Piper Perabo (Yellowstone), Louis Landau (Rivals), and a roster of South Korean talent, including Park Hae-soo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Tae-hee. Showrunner Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) co-created the series with novelist Steph Cha, and Kitao Sakurai directs the first two episodes. It’s a creative team built for stylish storytelling with an edge.

Daniel Dae Kim has said Butterfly is the culmination of a longtime dream to unite American and Korean creative voices in a series that bridges cultures without simplifying either. His production company 3AD developed the show under a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, and early stills and teaser art suggest something sleek, moody, and cinematic. And if it sticks the landing, it could very well mark a new benchmark for international storytelling on Prime Video.