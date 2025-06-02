Prime Video is diving deeper into the shadows with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a new origin story set before the events of the original hit series.

The Amazon-owned streaming giant has just dropped first-look images and confirmed an Aug. 27 premiere date for the action-packed prequel, which will launch with a three-episode debut. After that, fans can expect new episodes every Wednesday, with the series dropping its finale on Sept. 24.

The series marks the return of Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL whose transition to CIA Special Operations sets the stage for the morally murky world that The Terminal List is known for. Chris Pratt is also back as James Reece, appearing alongside Kitsch in a story that promises high-stakes espionage, combat realism, and a look at what pushes good men to cross ethical lines in the name of duty.

Witness the untold story of Ben Edwards — starting August 27. #TheTerminalList: #DarkWolf pic.twitter.com/cT7DWJpyTg — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) May 28, 2025

The new series was co-created by Jack Carr — the former Navy SEAL-turned-bestselling author of The Terminal List — alongside returning showrunner David DiGilio. It’s a project steeped in authenticity: Military veterans were involved at nearly every level, from writing and producing to on-set advising. The goal: to get the tone and tactics right while exploring the psychological weight of covert operations.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Prime Video has assembled a strong supporting cast for the prequel, including The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, The Wire’s Robert Wisdom, Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth, and international stars like Rona-Lee Shimon and Shiraz Tzarfati. With its emotional depth and boots-on-the-ground intensity, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf looks poised to expand the franchise in a way that should easily appeal to fans of military thrillers — and in a way that continues Prime Video’s investment in genre storytelling.

Shiraz Tzarfarti in “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” on Prime Video. Image source: Prime Video