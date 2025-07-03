The highest-rated TV shows of 2025 so far, according to IMDb

We’re only halfway through 2025, but one thing’s for sure as far as streaming TV goes — this year has already delivered quite a few standout shows, plus a few masterpieces that will probably end up defining this era of the streaming game.

IMDb’s newly released list of the top-rated TV shows of 2025 so far is out now, and if nothing else, it underscores what a great run of TV we’re experiencing at the moment. The site’s list of the 20 top-rated TV shows, which you can check out in full below, includes everything from the new Netflix Korean hit When Life Gives You Tangerines to standouts from a variety of other genres — like HBO Max’s hospital drama The Pitt, as well as Paramount+’s gangster series MobLand.

IMDb’s rankings are determined by the ratings of millions of users around the world, and this year’s top 20 TV shows were chosen from series that premiered between Jan. 1 and June 16 and which also had the highest average user ratings (based on a minimum of 20,000 submitted ratings).

Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines, a quiet powerhouse filled with emotional depth and beautifully acted scenes, has not only earned the #1 spot for 2025 so far — it’s also broken into IMDb’s all-time Top 250 at #74, no small feat for a relatively new series. And coming in right behind it is The Pitt, another breakout that’s rapidly gained buzz and now ranks #42 on IMDb’s Top 250 of all time.

And then there are shows like Disney+’s Andor and Apple TV+’s Severance, absolute masterpieces that will be on just about every critic’s year-end Best Of lists. Together, these titles show just how stacked the year has been so far, with platforms across the board delivering the kind of prestige, genre-defying TV that keeps audiences coming back.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of the top 20, based on IMDb’s average user ratings for shows that premiered new seasons this year:

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) Invincible (Prime Video) The Pitt (HBO Max) Andor (Disney+) Severance (Apple TV+) Solo Leveling (Crunchyroll) MobLand (Paramount+) Black Mirror (Netflix) Dept. Q (Netflix) 1923 (Paramount+) Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+) American Primeval (Netflix) Adolescence (Netflix) Reacher (Prime Video) Paradise (Hulu) The White Lotus (HBO Max) The Studio (Apple TV+) Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+) The Residence (Netflix) The Eternaut (Netflix)

With other high-profile premieres still to come this year, it’ll definitely be interesting to see which of these TV shows continue to climb, and which ones make way for new additions to the list down the line.