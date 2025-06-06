We just got an exciting update about The Pitt Season 2

Production is officially underway on Season 2 of The Pitt, one of HBO Max’s most well-received shows of 2025 thus far.

That’s according to actress Shabana Azeez (Dr. Victoria Javadi in the show) who shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse that confirms cameras started rolling in early June, right behind the April finale of Season 1. And if Season 2 sticks to the same post-production timeline as the much-celebrated first season? Well, we could be looking at a premiere about six months or so from now. That’s shockingly fast in the streaming era — but, then again, The Pitt has already proven it’s anything but typical.

Season 1 immediately made waves when it debuted back in January, with each installment of its 15-episode run tracking one hour in real-time during what would eventually comprise a single stress-filled 15-hour hospital shift. Most shows would now hit pause for a year and a half (or more!) before picking things back up again. But with HBO Max having quite a hit on its hands here — the first 14 episodes averaged over 10 million global viewers, and the show also concluded with a near-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score — it seems no one wanted to waste any time.

The show now looks to return in just a matter of months with another full slate of episodes. The only shows managing that kind of turnaround lately are ones like Apple’s Slow Horses, but even those aren’t packing 15-episode seasons.

So, what do we know about Season 2 so far? For starters, nearly the entire ensemble will be back, including a few characters whose futures looked shaky by the end of Season 1. The action will also shift to the Fourth of July, notoriously the busiest day of the year for ERs, and it will also reportedly see Dr. Langdon’s controversial return.

The cast of The Pitt includes Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, chief attendant in the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. R. Scott Gemmill, who executive-produced more than half of the episodes across ER’s entire run, is the showrunner. “The ER show The Pitt on HBO is SOOOO GOOD,” one Threads user raved on Thursday. “I’m hooked.”