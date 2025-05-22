New on HBO & Max: June 2025

For as much trouble as Warner Bros. Discovery has naming the premium streamer, Max (soon to be HBO Max again) has one of the best libraries of any streaming service on the market. Not only is it home to all of HBO’s original content, but you can also find TV shows from Adult Swim, Discovery, TLC, Food Network, Travel Channel, and more on Max.

In June, it’s impossible to ignore the addition of A Minecraft Movie. The biggest American movie of 2025 will be available to stream on Max, and it’s certain to dominate the streamer’s charts for weeks or possibly months after it comes home.

If chicken jockies aren’t your thing, it’s worth noting that HBO’s historical drama The Gilded Age is back for season 3. “As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear,” HBO teases.

You can see the full list of new releases on Max in June below.

What’s new on Max and HBO in June 2025

Available June 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Backtrack (2016)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

Black Patch (1957)

Blues in the Night (1941)

Casino (1995)

Fight Club (1999)

Gentleman Jim (1942)

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Igor (2008)

Illegal (1955)

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer (1942)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Numbered Men (1930)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

Parasite (2019)

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Serenade (1956)

Silver River (1948)

Spaceballs (1987)

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Summer Stock (1950)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Fighting 69th (1940)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Match King (1932)

The Mayor of Hell (1933)

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits (1935)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Sea Chase (1955)

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Verdict (1946)

They Made Me a Criminal (1939)

This Side of the Law (1950)

Three Faces East (1930)

Three Strangers (1946)

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West (1952)

Words and Music (1948)

You’ll Find Out (1940)

Ziegfeld Follies (1946)

Available June 2

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

Available June 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

Available June 4

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

Available June 5

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

Available June 6

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

Available June 10

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

Available June 11

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

Available June 12

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

Available June 13

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

Available June 16

Hero Ball, Season 3B

Available June 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

Available June 19

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

Available June 20

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

Available June 21

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

Available June 22

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Available June 23

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

Available June 24

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

Available June 25

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

Available June 27

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

Available June 29

Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

Available June 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21

Come back next month to see everything new streaming on Max in July.