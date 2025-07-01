For many subscribers, Netflix’s July release slate is going to look more than a little familiar.

Amid the usual mix of comedies, documentaries, and prestige TV this month, the streamer is also leaning into the power of legacy appeal with two high-profile movie sequels: The Old Guard 2, which drops tomorrow (July 2), and Happy Gilmore 2, arriving July 25. One taps into ‘90s nostalgia, while the other revives a streaming era success story. Together, they’re proof that Netflix’s summer slate isn’t just about new ideas — it’s also about old favorites with plenty of story left to tell.

Major Netflix movie sequels coming this month

Let’s start with the biggest swing, pun intended.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler is back as the hockey-loving golfer who made rage funny long before memes were a thing. The original Happy Gilmore (1996) has only grown in popularity over the years, finding new life with each generation of viewers. Now, nearly three decades later, Netflix is betting that there’s still gas in the tank, and Sandler is joined by returning cast members as well as some surprise cameos — for a story that reportedly plays with the theme of legacy. It basically sounds like old-school Sandler, updated for the Netflix generation.

Meanwhile, The Old Guard 2 picks up where the 2020 film left off and follows a band of immortal warriors led by Charlize Theron.

The original film was a hit for Netflix, pulling in enough viewers to make it one of the platform’s most-watched titles when it debuted. The sequel promises more of what fans loved, from globe-trotting action to epic set pieces and an even deeper mythology built into the story. There’s also a new director this time around (Victoria Mahoney), which adds a fresh creative voice to a franchise that I’ve described in the past as Netflix’s version of The Avengers.

With the streaming competition basically a never-ending race these days, it makes a lot of sense to see Netflix tapping into IP that already has a built-in fanbase. Sequels offer a safe bet, especially when they come with familiar, bankable stars and audience goodwill wrapped up in the originals. And for viewers bombarded with an endless sea of content, the familiarity of a title like Happy Gilmore or The Old Guard makes the decision to hit “play” that much easier.

It seems to me that the success of these new films also won’t be measured in views alone. Whether they rise or fall will signal if Netflix can turn legacy titles into long-term franchises, something we’re sure to see more of depending on how these July titles shake out. In the meantime, whether you’re in the mood for laughs or action, Netflix is giving you two good reasons this month to revisit the past and find out if the old magic is still there.

Read more about both new movies here (The Old Guard 2) and here (Happy Gilmore 2).